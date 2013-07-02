34 Things Every New Yorker Should Do This Summer

It happens every year: Summer rolls around, and you make awesome plans for picnics, concerts, and cold drinks on a rooftop.

Then fall comes along, and you haven’t done any of it.

We came up with a helpful list of 33 quintessential New York summer activities that make staying in the hot and sweaty city on the weekends not only tolerable, but positively enjoyable.

Bonus: All of these double as warm-weather date ideas.

Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in NYC in the summer? Add it in the comments!

Chow down at Brooklyn Flea's Smorgasburg, the weekly food festival that takes place on Saturday afternoons on the Williamsburg and DUMBO waterfronts.

Walk through the MoMA's new Rain Room. The installation of falling water pauses in areas where it detects a human body, so you can walk through (virtually) unscathed.

Watch one of Bryant Park's Monday night movies for free. This summer, they have classics like 'Willy Wonka' and 'The Women' playing.

Have a picnic in Sheep Meadow with all of your friends and enjoy the gorgeous Central Park views.

Check out Summer Streets, when seven miles of road from Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park along Park Avenue are closed off on Saturday mornings in August. There are free bike rentals, rock-climbing, a zip line, and more.

Visit Picnic Point on Governors Island via a free ferry and relax in hammocks with incredible views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor.

Sip a cocktail at one of New York's rooftop bars. We recommend 230 Fifth for its rooftop garden, stellar view of the Empire State Building, and strong drinks.

Improve your drive at the Golf Club on Chelsea Piers. Overlooking the Hudson, it has a 200-yard fairway, full-service teaching academy, and an automatic ball tee-up system so you never need to lug around a bucket of golf balls.

Dust off your Spark Notes and go see Shakespeare in the Park. From July 23 to August 18, catch a new musical called 'Love's Labour's Lost' based on the play by the Bard. Tickets are free, but start lining up early!

Buy an ice-cream cone and walk along the High Line park from the Meatpacking District all the way up to 34th Street. It makes for the perfect summer stroll thanks to ample benches, shade, and food vendors.

Dance along to Tiësto, David Guetta, Dada Life, and all the other acts playing this year at Electric Zoo 2013. The music fest will once again be held on Randall's Island from August 30 to September 1.

Take the A train all the way up to 190th Street and visit The Cloisters, a branch of The Met that displays Medieval European art. Bonus: Fort Tryon Park has awesome views of the Hudson River.

Celebrate Bastille Day on July 14th just like the French on Smith Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. From 12 AM to 8 PM, visitors can enjoy French food, drinks, and a game of Petanque.

Cheer on your favourite players at the US Open. Each year 700,000 people come to watch the best tennis players in the world go head-to-head, like Serena Williams and David Ferrer.

Cool off by going on a Margarita tour of NYC — Empellón Cocina, Habana Outpost, and Agave are all great places to start your journey.

Party at MoMA PS1's Warm Up 2013 on Saturdays into September. Advance tickets for the Long Island party are $15, where you can listen to music, drink, and play in the new 'Party Wall' installation.

Anchors away at the Frying Pan, the lightship docked at Pier 66 Maritime in New York City. They serve unbelievably tasty seafood, Sangria, and french fries, and it's also the perfect hangout for a Friday or Saturday night.

Scream your head off at Coney Island while riding the famous Cyclone. Even though it's almost 100 years old, it's still one of the best roller coasters in the world. Pro tip: Don't have a Nathan's hot dog before going.

Escape from skyscrapers and traffic by touring the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. It has 14 different gardens to peruse along with events and classes such as wild medicine, gardening, and cooking demonstrations.

Skip the sweaty subway ride and take a spin on Citi Bike, New York's new bike-sharing program.

Sip wine while listening to the musical stylings of the New York Philharmonic. This year will be their 48th season of performing five free concerts for New Yorkers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.

Become a tourist for a day and take the Staten Island Ferry around New York. Not only will you enjoy the breeze and views of the city, but it's something everyone has to do at least once in their time here.

Swim in a rooftop pool — we recommend The Dream Downtown's 'The Beach,' which non-hotel guests have access to if they rent a 6-8 person cabana.

Guzzle authentic Czech beers at the Astoria Beer Garden. Officially known as the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, New Yorkers flock here on warm summer nights to drink tall glasses of ale in the spacious garden under the stars.

Taste one of Momofuku Milk Bar and La Newyorkina's new Paletas. The ice pops are still in the testing stage, but are rumoured to be rolling out this summer with flavours like sugary cereal.

Meander around one of NYC's flea markets. Brooklyn Flea not only has lovely views of the river and the city, but also has hundreds of local food, antique, jewelry, and vintage vendors. You're guaranteed to find something unique here.

Kayak around Manhattan for free and take in the skyline. The NYC Downtown Boathouse offers free sit-on-top kayaks for public use at each of their four city locations, as well as changing rooms, bike locks, and sunscreen.

Break out your best moves at Lincoln centre's Midsummer Night Swing. Tickets are $17, and the live band will start jamming at 7:30 PM after a group dance lesson.

Pretend you're at the beach at NYC's Beekman Beer Garden. With sand, glow-in-the-dark couches, and jaw-dropping views of New York's east side, you won't regret paying this spot at least one summer visit (for the photo ops alone).

Admire the Hudson River's July 4 fireworks show with millions of other New Yorkers. Now in it's 37th year, the annual Macy's fireworks are set off between 12th and 57th street and get bigger and better every time.

Bike or walk across the Brooklyn Bridge and order pizza from the famous Grimaldi's. Get it to go, and then find a spot by the river where you can gaze across at the city while eating what many believe to be the best slice in New York.

Sample all the flavours at The Lemon Ice King of Corona stand. With over 40 flavours from classic cherry to rum raisin, this is sure to cool you off on a hot day. There are even sugar-free options.

Tap into your inner yogi by going to a Bryant Park yoga class for free with hundreds of your closest friends. There are sessions in the morning and afternoon throughout the summer, but get there early — the lawn fills up fast.

Catch a New York baseball game from the bleachers. Whether you're watching the Yankees or the Mets, heading to the ball park and downing an over-priced beer and hot dog is what summer is all about.

Looking to get out of the city?

