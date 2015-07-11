33 ridiculously cool buildings of the future

The future of architecture is in for some spectacularly cool buildings.

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) recently announced the 338 projects that are on its annual design awards shortlist. In addition to new buildings that went up in the past year, there’s a whole category devoted to structures that aren’t yet completed: the buildings of the future.

Keep scrolling to see all of the buildings in the running for the WAF’s “Best Future Building” award.

White Clouds by MORE & Poggi (Saintes, France) From the residential building category. Wembley Theatre by Flanagan Lawrence (London, UK) From the culture building category. Wellington College Performing Arts Centre by Studio Seilern Architects (England, UK) From the education building category. Water Park by Aedas (Hong Kong) From the leisure development building category. Vommuli Eco Awareness Resort by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Maldives) From the leisure development building category. Twist by Belatchew Arkitekter (Stockholm, Sweden) From the commercial mixed use building category. The Post Building by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (London, UK) From the commercial mixed use building category. Tanjong Pagar Centre by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (Singapore) From the commercial mixed use building category. The Heart of Yiwu, 'An Urban Living Plaza' by Aedas (Zhejiang Province, China) From the commercial mixed use building category. Slalom House by Union of Architects of Kazakhstan (Astana, Kazakhstan) From the residential building category. Skyline by S.C. Novelty AE S.R.L (Constanța, Romania) From the education building category. Shenming World Leisure City by PH Alpha Design (Chongqing, China) From the leisure development building category. Sea Song by Form 4 Architecture (Big Sur, California) From the house building category. PHARE Tower by Carlos Ott Architects in association with Carlos Ponce de Leon Architects (Asunción, Paraguay) From the office building category. Peninsula Town by Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering Co. Ltd (Zhejiang Province, China) From the residential building category. Oasis, The Great American Corporate Center by Form 4 Architecture (Santa Clara, California) From the office building category. Mianshi Xidiwan Commercial complex by Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering Co.,Ltd. (Chengdu, China) From the commercial mixed use building category. Marina One, Singapore by ingenhoven architects gmbh (Singapore) From the commercial mixed use building category. Mango West Bund Plaza by Benoy (Shanghai, China) From the commercial mixed use building category. LOSEV Natural Life Centre & Drugless Therapy by Muum (Ankara, Turkey) From the health projects buildings category. Legacy by S.C Novelty AE S.R.L (Beclean, Romania) From the health projects buildings category. Hua mu lian Spa Centre by Shenzhen HOOP Architectural Design Co. Ltd (Jiangxi Province, China) From the leisure development building category. KUNDU by Gad Architecture (Antalya, Turkey) From the residential building category. Gardens by the Waterway Neighbourhood Centre and Polyclinic at Punggol by MULTIPLY ARCHITECTS LLP (Singapore) From the commercial mixed use building category. Erciyes Congress and Cultural Center by MuuM (Kayseri, Turkey) From the culture building category. E37 Street Residential Tower by Perkins + Will:NEF (New York City, New York) From the residential building category. Diamond Hill by 5+design (Shenyang, China) From the commercial mixed use category. Cloud City by Union of Architects of Kazakhstan (Singapore) From the commercial mixed use category. Central Bank of Libya by Tabanlioglu Architects (Tripoli, Libya) From the office buildings category. China Green Canal Museum by Archiland Consultant International Pte Ltd (Tianjin, China) From the culture building category. Boroshovskoe Shosse Mixed Use by Blank Architects (Moscow, Russia) From the commercial mixed use category. Affordable Box by Union of Architects of Kazakhstan (Almaty, Kazakhstan) From the residential building category. 142, Rashbehari by Edifice Consultants Pvt Ltd (Kolkata, India) From the office building category.

