This Hamptons Estate Could Shatter Records If It Sells For Anywhere Near Its $65 Million Asking Price

One of the most remarkable estates in the Hamptons just hit the market for a cool $65 million, the New York Times reports.If the 33-acre property in Sagaponack sells for anywhere near its asking price, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the Hamptons, beating a $60 million sale in Southampton in 2008 (a 40-acre property sold for $103 million in 2007, but it was undeveloped).



The Sagaponack estate is being sold by former Goldman Sachs Robert Hurst. It’s spread over 11,000 square feet and has eight bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, and sits among acres of preserved land.

Hurst is selling the home because he now spends most of his time in Aspen and Paris, the New York Times writes.

