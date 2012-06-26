This Hamptons Estate Could Shatter Records If It Sells For Anywhere Near Its $65 Million Asking Price

One of the most remarkable estates in the Hamptons just hit the market for a cool $65 million, the New York Times reports.If the 33-acre property in Sagaponack sells for anywhere near its asking price, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the Hamptons, beating a $60 million sale in Southampton in 2008 (a 40-acre property sold for $103 million in 2007, but it was undeveloped).

The Sagaponack estate is being sold by former Goldman Sachs Robert Hurst. It’s spread over 11,000 square feet and has eight bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, and sits among acres of preserved land.

Hurst is selling the home because he now spends most of his time in Aspen and Paris, the New York Times writes.

Here's an aerial view of the property, on Sagg Pond.

The home is massive, spanning 11,000 square feet.

There are also prime ocean views.

The home has a farmhouse feel.

The kitchen is open and airy.

Lots of room for lounging.

Lots of built-in storage.

The home was built to take full advantage of the views.

There are vaulted ceilings throughout the home.

The decor is casual.

The home has eight bedrooms.

And 8.5 bathrooms. Check out that shower!

An incredible wine cellar.

Outside is a summer paradise.

The pool deck is simple but lovely.

Of course, there's a tennis court.

The home is flanked by 19 acres of protected preserve.

