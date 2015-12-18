Ice cream at this New York shop is blasted with liquid nitrogen right in front of you

-321 Ice Cream Shop is far from ordinary.

Instead of serving pre-made ice cream, -321 makes their ice cream right before customers’ eyes — and with liquid nitrogen.

The shop starts out with a vanilla-flavored cream base. Depending on the flavour of ice cream being made, the base is sometimes mixed with other gourmet ingredients, such as matcha. This cream is then added into a large machine that uses liquid nitrogen to freeze it at a temperature of -321 degrees Fahrenheit. Certain flavours, such as pumpkin pie and apple pie, include actual pieces of pie. According to the shop, this way of making ice cream results in a creamier, richer, and more authentically flavored version.

– 321 offers certain staple flavours all year round, such as Cookies ‘n Cream and Green Tea Kit Kat, their most unique and popular flavour. Seasonal offerings include pumpkin and apple pie, among others.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Carl Mueller

