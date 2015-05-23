32 massive parties everyone should go to in their lifetime

Most people dream about hitting one epic party in their lifetime, whether it’s Oktoberfest in Germany, Carnaval in Brazil, or Mardi Gras in New Orleans, USA.

We’ve found the biggest and wildest parties around the globe.

From dancing in a whirlwind of colours at India’s Holi festival to throwing tomatos in La Tomatina, Spain’s massive food fight, these are the parties that are worth travelling around the world for.

