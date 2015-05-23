32 massive parties everyone should go to in their lifetime

Most people dream about hitting one epic party in their lifetime, whether it’s Oktoberfest in Germany, Carnaval in Brazil, or Mardi Gras in New Orleans, USA.
We’ve found the biggest and wildest parties around the globe.
From dancing in a whirlwind of colours at India’s Holi festival to throwing tomatos in La Tomatina, Spain’s massive food fight, these are the parties that are worth travelling around the world for.
For 16 days, you can enjoy barrels of German beer among the 6 million people who typically don their Bavarian dresses and Liederhosen for Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
The biggest food fight in the world, La Tomatina attracts around 30,000 people to Buñol, Spain, who come to party and hurl tomatoes at each other every August.
The Electric Daisy Carnival, a three-day electronic music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, features music from over 500 of the most popular DJs in the world.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, hosts the biggest carnival in the world with stunning costumes and dancers, a massive parade, and tons of street parties.
With shows in more than 50 cities across America, Foam N' Glow is one of the biggest foam parties in the world. Electronic music is combined with contortionists, stilt walkers, fire performers, and of course, foam.
New Orleans' Mardi Gras is one of the most famous massive parties, with amazing floats, quirky costumes, and parades that go from Sunday to the morning of Fat Tuesday.
Austria's Snowbombing festival in Mayrhofen is a week-long mix of skiing and snowboarding with world-class DJs performing on mountaintop stages.
Originally held in Brazil, Rock in Rio is considered the world's biggest music festival and now moves from city to city each year. Last year's event attracted over 700,000 people.
Sydney, Australia, hosts the second-largest New Year's eve celebration with over a million people gathering at the Sydney Harbour Bridge to watch a stunning display of fireworks and light parades.
One of Europe's biggest music festivals, Roskilde in Roskilde, Denmark, provides around 180 different shows for music lovers for four days in July.
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the world's largest hot air ballooning event. Crowds gather for nine days around October as hundreds of balloons fly over the Sandia Mountains.
Tickets tend to sell out in seconds for the Ultra Music Festival, held in Miami, Florida, where over 330,000 partiers gather to enjoy electronic music in the summer heat.
