32 Arrested In Spain Amid Huge Anti-Austerity Strikes That Grind Economy To A Halt

Trade Unions eat breakfast early in the morning outside of one factory during a general strike against government austerity measures, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012. A Spanish Interior Ministry official says 32 people have been arrested and 15 people treated for minor injuries in disturbances as a general strike in Spain against austerity measures and economic reforms began. The General Workers Union said the nationwide stoppage, the second this year, was being heeded by nearly 100 per cent of workers Wednesday in the automobile, energy, shipbuilding and constructions industries. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

