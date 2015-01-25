The Incredible 31-Year Evolution Of The Mac

Happy birthday, Mac!

It has been 31 years since Apple launched the first Macintosh computer on January 24, 1984. The new computer debuted after the company’s iconic “1984” ad aired at that year’s Super Bowl.

Since that first personal computer was released, Macs have come a long way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.