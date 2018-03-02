The best Showtime series of the last decade — and the worst

- As Paramount doubles down on streaming, eyes are on its premium cable network, Showtime.
- Some flagship Showtime series have ended recently, but it’s found other hits like “Yellowjackets.”
- Insider ranked its best shows of the last decade by critics ratings.
Some fan-favorite Showtime TV series that grew to be the network’s flagship titles ended recently, from “Homeland” and “Shameless.”
But the premium cable network has found other hits since, like “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter: New Blood.”
Showtime launched in 1976 and is now owned by Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS). Its original programming took off in the 1990s, and grew into a powerhouse in the late 2000s with shows like “Weeds” and “Dexter.”
What does its future look like? With Paramount doubling down on its streaming business, eyes are on the network’s next steps. Paramount announced recently that it would soon offer an update to its streaming service Paramount+, in which subscribers would be able to access Showtime content, akin to a one-app bundle.
But as Insider wrote last month, Paramount should go a step further and merge Showtime with Paramount+ to better compete in the streaming space and give Paramount+ a boost in much-needed adult content.
To get a sense of how that content stacks up against each other, we used review aggregator site Metacritic to determine the ranking of notable Showtime shows of the last decade based on critic scores, excluding variety and sports programs. We broke ties with user scores.
If any season of a show aired in 2012 and beyond, we counted it, from “Weeds” to the new series about Uber, “Super Pumped.”
Below are the 46 most notable Showtime original shows of the last decade, ranked from worst to best by critics:
“In ordinary times a person could argue that there’s always room for another comedian to skewer our nation’s top windbag, but these are not ordinary times.” — Salon
“There are things to enjoy about Roadies, like Wilson and Gugino’s bantering and a burgeoning running gag about Staton-House’s inability to hold on to an opening act. But the show can’t bring these elements into harmony.” — AV Club
“Everything in this is predictable, up to and including the inciting incident. American Rust likely has a story worth telling, and a setting worth exploring, but this version fails to make much of a case for either.” — AV Club
“Happyish’s failures are not Coogan’s fault; he’s fine, appealing, even, though the performance is a little superficial …. None of the show’s emotions feel real at all.” — Vulture
“One suspects star power had plenty to do with Showtime giving the go-ahead to this once-over-lightly version of making it in Hollywood — the kind of material that, in comedy terms, feels more like open-mic night than a headliner.” — CNN
“Strengthen or ditch most of the supporting cast (and go ‘Louie’-style with a rotating ensemble) and Dice could become something really special. As is, it’s still an interesting chapter in a return of a once-superstar that most of us never saw coming.” — RogerEbert.com
“Black Monday isn’t very successful at capturing the zeitgeist of the time beyond sappy music by Bryan Adams, cringe-worthy fashion choices and bright red Lamborghinis. The performers work well together, but they don’t have a lot to work with.” — Los Angeles Times
“Gleeson’s accent and intonations waver, yet he captures an interiority the real Trump rarely exposes. It’s a mediocre impression and possibly a great performance. Other standouts include a tragically hopeful Hunter and McNairy, whose weaselly, insecure Rosenstein, at times more Salieri than Brutus, represents an ideal compromise of tones that The Comey Rule hits only occasionally.” — Hollywood Reporter
“There are instances when Cohen exposes moments of genuine American racism or Republican gun love that feel like they’re coalescing toward a point. But a lot of the humor is cruel and cynical, for the sake of being cruel and cynical.” — Vox
User score: 3.4
What critics said: “The L Word: Generation Q is a spritely and engaging sequel series, having matured its predecessor’s foundational players since the original story ended.” — Hollywood Reporter
User score: 4.2
“City of Angels is fascinating to watch, set in a world that’s richly imagined and beautifully brought to life, populated by sharply drawn characters who consistently wrestle with ideas of right, wrong and everything in between.” — Paste Magazine
User score: 7.0
“Your Honor over-invests in tension and under-invests in compassion. Moffat’s story clouds the morality questions evoked by the title’s double meaning, and asks you to see yourself in its characters while fast-forwarding through choices that skew just how honorable our protagonists were in the first place.” — Indiewire
User score: 6.3
“One of the reasons Moonbase 8 works as well as it does is that it’s deliberately not telling stories on a grand scale. Its episodes and its scope are streamlined and focused, and the things its characters confront are purposely not grand at all. It helps, too, that the team behind it shares the same deadpan comic sensibility.” — Vulture
User score: 7.0
“Neither he [Dexter] nor New Blood come to feel sharp enough to justify his return as anything but a nostalgia play for a property whose finale likely preempted a lot of nostalgia.” — Rolling Stone
User score: 7.5
“Crowe, a world-class bellower, only occasionally flips the switch from whispery, methodical creepiness to full-on scenery chomping. The result is an elegant mix of character study, workplace drama and political thriller.” — Time Magazine
“The comics’ jokes aren’t funny. Because of that, we don’t buy into their talent and can’t get invested in their journey. And as soon as they step offstage, any semblance of humor dries up completely.” — TV Line
User score: N/A
“The TV equivalent of a tech bro. Watching it is like attending a business meeting that refuses to end, attended by self-styled junior masters of the universe who won’t shut up.” — San Francisco Chronicle
User score: N/A
“The series is so pervasively cynical–and, by the way, brilliantly funny–it has the potential of making any viewer feel his or her life isn’t so bad after all.” — San Francisco Chronicle
“Any sustained development seems to be more of an outlier than a trend.” — Slant
“It’s an admirable portrait of a character in a social class that’s underrepresented on TV, but it’s more depressing than entertaining. The struggle is real–but it’s not funny.” — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
“The sentimental streak in the show is compensated by Frank’s coldness and the scrappy urban realism, translated so effectively from the British original.” — Boston Globe
“Web Therapy is far more entertaining [than Episodes], but, alas, wildly uneven, probably in part due to the need to weave new material around the Internet series of the same name that spawned it.” — Boston Herald
User score: N/A
“Though she isn’t quite a credible character, she’s a thoroughly fun one, for which much credit is due to the actress’s steady subtlety and elastic wit.” — Slate
User score: 8.9
“If Season 1 was a pressure cooker, Season 2 is more of a spiral. Everyone in Jeff’s immediate circle has to face up to their sins, and even if some fare better than others, the collective reckoning makes a hell of a mess to clean up.” — TV Guide
“Showtime has tantalized me for ages with glimpses of Jeremy Irons growling and groping his way through a role as history’s most debauched pope.” — Chicago Sun-Times
“‘Weeds’ is odder, darker and more suspenseful than ever.” — Los Angeles Times
User score: N/A
“Everything might be pointless, but watching Dan and Kevin struggle through it turns out to be well worth the effort.” — Guardian
User score: 8.7
“It’s more than rich white guys having wild affairs and throwing money around in gratuitous fashion. In fact, that it’s not that is surprising in and of itself. But to compete with other great dramas, Billions needs to reinvest in its ladies.” — Indiewire
“Once The Chi puts its characters in place and starts moving in its second and third episodes, viewers might forgive the too-coincidental circumstances that brought them together.” — USA Today
User score: 6.7
“Viewers may find it takes some concentration to sort out the lineup and the dramas here. The payoff is worth the investment.” — New York Daily News
User score: 6.8
“Episodes remains funny …. Mangan and Greig, whose characters remain perfectly, hilariously, beset by that terrible Hollywood contagion: Self-loathing co-mingled with self-preservation.” — Newsday
User score: 8.0
“Penny Dreadful’s gory moments are deployed strategically, and the adjective that best describes this show is not ‘bloody’ but soulful.'” — HuffPost
User score: 8.6
“How pleasurable it is to really care about a TV series, to the point of (national) obsession.” — Entertainment Weekly
User score: N/A
“At its best the series can be focused where every scene feels like it matters and is pushing the story at a great speed just through dialogue; in a few too many low-points, Guerrilla displays a narrative gluttony using characters who are ultimately secondary to the revolution.” — RogerEbert.com
User score: 8.0
“The half-hour format is perfect for this deftly directed program, which is character-based storytelling concentrated to espresso strength.” — Chicago Tribune
User score: 7.4
“As conceived by Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, this vision of 1992 America is a morass of hucksters and hollow promises, and the series explores that world with both a sharp eye and a peculiar sense of humor.” — Slant
User score: 8.6
“The nature-nurture question has always been central to the show: had his upbringing been different, would his genetic makeup still have led him onto the same path? Now the stakes have been raised compellingly in that debate.” — New York Times
User score: 5.2
“In the four half-hour episodes provided to critics, “Work in Progress” sensitively mines comedy from body shame, mental illness, trans literacy, consent, and gender policing — all through Abby’s hilariously neurotic point of view.” — Indiewire
User score: 7.5
“Though there are moments throughout Dannemora where Stiller shows off his talent for creating thrilling, tense sequences regarding the machinations leading up to the escape, the series is perhaps even more dynamic in its quiet character moments. It’s an acting showcase for the leads.” — Collider
User score: 8.2
“Casting here alone should win awards for capturing the essence of a decade when raw, untamed and dangerous young women surged to the forefront of music and film.” — Los Angeles Times
“Anchored by Cumberbatch’s performance, the miniseries is remarkably neither too long nor too short.” — Vanity Fair
User score: 7.9
“The Affair looks to be a bit more cerebral than some of Showtime’s other star shows. That makes it no less compelling.” — New York Daily News
User score: 8.0
“Admittedly, it’s too early to declare definitively that Homeland is back, but I will say it’s back to being a show I’m looking forward to watching, rather than one that made me angry as it lost its credibility mostly and lost its way completely.” — The Wrap
“The dialogue isn’t always subtle, but it’s often sharp.” — New Yorker
“The Good Lord Bird does an excellent job of balancing its serious subject matter with an almost breezy folktale tone. Each episode contains both profoundly emotional moments and beats that will make you laugh out loud.” — Collider
“The beauty of the script and the performances – which build relationships so delicately and naturally, which modulate so deftly in and out of grief and laughter, and which turn ordinary moments into hilarity and heartbreak without you noticing how they got you there – will take your breath away.” — Guardian
