The best Showtime series of the last decade — and the worst

‘Yellowjackets.’ Showtime

As Paramount doubles down on streaming, eyes are on its premium cable network, Showtime.

Some flagship Showtime series have ended recently, but it’s found other hits like “Yellowjackets.”

Insider ranked its best shows of the last decade by critics ratings.

Some fan-favorite Showtime TV series that grew to be the network’s flagship titles ended recently, from “Homeland” and “Shameless.”

But the premium cable network has found other hits since, like “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter: New Blood.”

Showtime launched in 1976 and is now owned by Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS). Its original programming took off in the 1990s, and grew into a powerhouse in the late 2000s with shows like “Weeds” and “Dexter.”

What does its future look like? With Paramount doubling down on its streaming business, eyes are on the network’s next steps. Paramount announced recently that it would soon offer an update to its streaming service Paramount+, in which subscribers would be able to access Showtime content, akin to a one-app bundle.

But as Insider wrote last month, Paramount should go a step further and merge Showtime with Paramount+ to better compete in the streaming space and give Paramount+ a boost in much-needed adult content.

To get a sense of how that content stacks up against each other, we used review aggregator site Metacritic to determine the ranking of notable Showtime shows of the last decade based on critic scores, excluding variety and sports programs. We broke ties with user scores.

If any season of a show aired in 2012 and beyond, we counted it, from “Weeds” to the new series about Uber, “Super Pumped.”

Below are the 46 most notable Showtime original shows of the last decade, ranked from worst to best by critics: