31 Bars And Restaurants Where New York's Coolest Tech People Schmooze

FoursquareWhat do you MEAN you haven’t been to Coffee Shop?!
New York City really isn’t all that big. And when you break it down into the trendy areas where tech professionals hang out, it becomes a very small world indeed.
At certain coffee and drink spots in Flatiron, Union Square, and SoHo districts, you’re sure to be arm’s length from VC pitches, networking lunches, and startup parties.
We polled a bunch of different cool kids in tech and looked at venues on Foursquare to create a list of the 31 tried-and-true tech hot spots in New York. Schedule your next meetings here.
There are a few coffee hangouts where everyone in tech takes meetings. Any of the Grey Dogs (Chelsea, Soho, or Union Square) are sure things.
Tarallucci e Vino on 18th is popular with the Flatiron/General Assembly crowd. This picture was taken by Spark Capital's Bijan Sabet, who tweeted about a business meeting here during a trip to New York.
Coffee Shop in Union Square is definitely not a place to go if you want to be discreet. Every booth is full, and most of them are full of tech people.
Peels is a quaint, sunbathed spot on Bowery that's great for brunch meetings. You can find investors like Rick Webb and RRE's Adam Ludwin here. It serves brunch until 4 p.m. on the weekends and has build-a-biscuit sandwiches.
The Smile NYC is also a hot spot. One VC tells us, 'It's the best place ever and I've done many a deal there.'
Friend of a Farmer and 71 Irving are great for coffee and breakfast meetings in Flatiron. Tech people like Contently's Shane Snow, investor Charlie O'Donnell, and Business Insider staffers have all been spotted here.
Also nearby is Maialino. Its breakfast is amazing, but if you go for dinner, get the crispy pig (pictured). 'It's good for a long VC pitch meeting -- and poached eggs,' we're told.
Now onto lunch. On a sunny day, the biergarten on top of Eataly in Flat Iron, Birreria, can't be beat. It has more than 23,000 check-ins on Foursquare.
For the health-conscious techie, Gilt's CTO recommends the vegetarian and vegan Pure Food and Wine on Irving.
Parm is a really great lunch spot too, just steps from Grey Dog and Union Square. 'It's a spot in my 'heavy' rotation,' a VC tells us.
If you need an afternoon caffeine boost, head to La Colombe Torrefaction on 4th and Lafayette. AOL Ventures and TechStars people frequent here.
B Bar at 4th and Bowery has more than 23,000 check-ins on Foursquare and is a lunch hotspot for the Thunderclap team.
Or if you're near Union Square, head to City Bakery. It's never a bad time for the amazing cookies, pretzel croissants, or hot chocolate with homemade marshmallows.
Ace Hotel is a good food and drink spot. It's one of Alex Taub's favourites. He's Dwolla's New York Biz Dev head.
On weekends you can forget SoHo House. But during the week, it's a favourite happy hour spot for the New York tech crowd. 'It is fast becoming THE place for cool tech/media people since they have redone it - it is gorgeous,' says one regular.
If you want to run into a Business Insider, stroll into Barfly on any given weeknight. It's our bar of choice.
For dinner and drinks, Lure Fishbar has a nautical feel, nearly 16,000 Foursquare check-ins, and tech people like WeWorkLabs co-founder Jesse Middleton hanging around.
Rye House on 17th and 5th is good for lots of different whiskey, so naturally it attracts tech guys, especially those in the Flatiron neighbourhood.
The Scratcher is the 'official after-work bar of team Foursquare,' Dennis Crowley writes. 'If both bathrooms do not have foursquare stickers on the doors/mirrors/toilets, someone's getting fired... #justsaying.' And indeed, the toilets have been branded.
An exec from Lux Capital recommended Graffiti Food & Wine bar in the East Village for unique food and atmosphere.
One tech person told us Spotted Pig is the most requested meeting joint, especially for out of towners. 'It is the must go to place for Silicon Valley peeps for sure,' we're told.
Multiple investors say they like Cafe Select in Soho for drinks and dinner too. 'Eclectic Swiss backyard theme in the back room,' says one.
And of course, no hotspot list would be complete without Tom & Jerry's. With more than 20,000 Foursquare check-ins, it's a favourite of the New York social king himself, Dennis Crowley. It's also a second home for many media folks.
