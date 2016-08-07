31 photos of Australia at the Olympics

Alec Potts, Ryan Tyack and Taylor Worth of Australia celebrate their bronze medals from the Men’s Team competition on day 1. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

The Olympics got underway overnight in Rio de Janeiro with Australia winning its first medal – a bronze for the men’s archery team.

Mack Horton then won Australia’s first gold in the pool in the men’s 400m freestyle, with a second gold from the women’s 4 x 100m women’s relay team.

It’s been a good day for Australia with emphatic wins in the opening rounds of the women’s rugby 7s, the basketball and in the pool, where the women’s 4 x 100m relay team posted a new Olympic record.

Here’s some of the action for the Australians on Day 1.

Bronte Campbell dives over Brittany Elmslie during the handover in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final Getty Images Gold medal favourite Kimberley Brennan found conditions tough during the Women's Single Sculls heats but made it through to the semis Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Brooke Peris controls the ball during the women's field hockey against Britain. The UK won 2-1 Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images Richie Porte, who came 5th in the Tour de France, at the start of the 236km men's road cycling race. Porte crashed 40km from the finish and has a broken collarbone. Bryn Lennon/AFP/Getty Images Jason Whateley (in blue) lost his bout against Goncalves Nogueira of Brazil in the men's heavyweight boxing Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images New Zealand's goalkeeper Devon Manchester watches as Australia's Jake Whetton tries to score while NZ's Blair Tarrant jumps in the men's field hockey Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images Melissa Tapper became the first Australian to represent the country in both the Paralympics and Olympics, but lost her Women's Singles preliminary match against Caroline Kumahara of Brazil Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Mack Horton gives the thumbs-up in the Men's 400m Freestyle heat before winning gold in the final Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images Travis Mahoney in the heats of the Men's 400m Individual Medley Al Bello/Getty Images Great Britain's Hannah Miley, Australia's Blair Evans, Japan's Sakiko Shimizu and Hungary's Zsuzsanna Jakabos in the Women's 400m Individual Medley heats François-Xavier/AFP/Getty Images World record holder and gold medallist Cate Campbell. Adam Pretty/Getty Images Emma McKeon in the Women's 100m Butterfly heats Clive Rose/Getty Images Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy of Australia in the Women's Beach Volleyball against Costa Rica Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Louise Bawden of Australia signals during the Women's Beach Volleyball preliminary round Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Alec Potts on his way to the bronze in the men's archery teams Paul Gilham/Getty Images Ryan Tyack on his way to the bronze in the men's archery teams Paul Gilham/Getty Images Ryan Tyack, Taylor Worth and Alec Potts celebrate after beating China to the bronze in the men's team archery Paul Gilham/Getty Images Uzbekistan's Diyorbek Urozboev (white) competes with Australia's Joshua Katz during the men's -60kg judo Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan are competing in the 470 class dinghy Mickael Gelabale, Aron Baynes, Charles Kahudi, Cameron Bairstow and Boris Diaw go for a rebound in Australia v France in the men's basketball Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova and France's point guard Tony Parker battle for the ball Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images Liz Cambage, no. 8, attempts a shot against Brazil. Christian Petersen/Getty Images The Australian women's team celebrates after scoring against Germany Getty Images Alexander Lloyd gives the okay to teammate Spencer Turrin during the Men's Pair rowing Rhys Grant during the men's single sculls Anna Meares leads the Australians during the opening ceremony Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images The Australian delegation during the opening ceremony parade The Australians take photos during the Opening Ceremony Ryan Tyack during the battle for the bronze against China Paul Gilham/Getty Images Emma Tonegato scores against Luisa Tisolo of Fiji in the women's rugby 7s David Rogers/Getty Images

