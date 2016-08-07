31 photos of Australia at the Olympics

Alec Potts, Ryan Tyack and Taylor Worth of Australia celebrate their bronze medals from the Men’s Team competition on day 1. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
The Olympics got underway overnight in Rio de Janeiro with Australia winning its first medal – a bronze for the men’s archery team.
Mack Horton then won Australia’s first gold in the pool in the men’s 400m freestyle, with a second gold from the women’s 4 x 100m women’s relay team.
It’s been a good day for Australia with emphatic wins in the opening rounds of the women’s rugby 7s, the basketball and in the pool, where the women’s 4 x 100m relay team posted a new Olympic record.
Here’s some of the action for the Australians on Day 1.
Bronte Campbell dives over Brittany Elmslie during the handover in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
Getty Images
Gold medal favourite Kimberley Brennan found conditions tough during the Women's Single Sculls heats but made it through to the semis
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Richie Porte, who came 5th in the Tour de France, at the start of the 236km men's road cycling race. Porte crashed 40km from the finish and has a broken collarbone.
Bryn Lennon/AFP/Getty Images
Jason Whateley (in blue) lost his bout against Goncalves Nogueira of Brazil in the men's heavyweight boxing
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
New Zealand's goalkeeper Devon Manchester watches as Australia's Jake Whetton tries to score while NZ's Blair Tarrant jumps in the men's field hockey
Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
Melissa Tapper became the first Australian to represent the country in both the Paralympics and Olympics, but lost her Women's Singles preliminary match against Caroline Kumahara of Brazil
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Great Britain's Hannah Miley, Australia's Blair Evans, Japan's Sakiko Shimizu and Hungary's Zsuzsanna Jakabos in the Women's 400m Individual Medley heats
François-Xavier/AFP/Getty Images
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Ryan Tyack, Taylor Worth and Alec Potts celebrate after beating China to the bronze in the men's team archery
Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Uzbekistan's Diyorbek Urozboev (white) competes with Australia's Joshua Katz during the men's -60kg judo
Mickael Gelabale, Aron Baynes, Charles Kahudi, Cameron Bairstow and Boris Diaw go for a rebound in Australia v France in the men's basketball
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.