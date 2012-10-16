Tons Of Single People Are Choosing To Live Alone [Infographic]

Americans are alone. Or at least they are living that way.



Blame it on the economy, divorce rates, or Generation Y getting married later in life, but 31 million American households—or 27 per cent—were occupied by a single person in 2010, compared to just 9 per cent of households in 1950.

And when you look at cities like Washington, D.C. and New York, the number of single-person households jumps to 48 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively. This infographic from ForRent.com sheds more light on solitary living in the U.S.

Photo: ForRent.com

