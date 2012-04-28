31 Magical Images of the Windy City

When lists are compiled of the most beautiful cities in America, one city always gets the shaft. For all of its history, size, and diversity, Chicago is rarely considered an aesthetically pleasing town.



The Windy City is known for a deep history of crime and political shenanigans. It has yielded some of the best sports teams in history. It has great hot dogs and world-famous pizza. It is not, however, on the top of the beauty list.

This is a shame. The city really is beautiful. Aerial views depict a sprawling midwestern city that reaches the sky as much as it touches the horizon. Nestled on the Great Lakes and with a river running through it, there are few cities that can offer the types of views that Chicagoland residents hold dear.

In this batch of images compiled by Chicago Toyota, we get to see 31 different views, angles, and attractions that make the Windy City a site for generations to admire.

