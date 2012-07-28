Sorry, PC And PSP Users: 31 Days Later And Still No News On The 'DawnGuard' Expansion

Photo: Screenshot

Previously, we wrote about the latest downloadable content (DLC) for Bethesda’s “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim”–”DawnGuard.” Since Xbox 360 had a 30-day exclusive deal with Bethesda, the game (which was released on June 26) was only available for Xbox users.Now the 30 days are up (plus one!) and there’s still no word when PC and PlayStation 3 users will get a chance to become a vampire lord or DawnGuard soldier.



Pete Hines, Vice President of Marketing at Bethesda, announced on Twitter that “we have not announced Dawnguard for any other platform, nor given a timeline for any such news. If we have news, I promise I’d tell you.”

Here’s the tweet:

Photo: Screenshot / Twitter

