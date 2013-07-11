Here's What $3,000-A-Month Rent Really Gets You In New York City

It’s no surprise that rent in New York City is insanely high, and there are plenty of reasons why.
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, new research from Reis Inc. says that the average NYC monthly rent has officially climbed to $3,017 (Reis defines the city as Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, excluding Staten Island).
To put that in perspective, the average rent in the rest of America is just over $1,000 per month.
We asked Zillow, a U.S. home and real estate marketplace, to help us find New York apartments currently renting for $3,000-a-month to see what tenants are really getting.
From Manhattan to Queens, here are NYC’s “average”-priced apartments.
There's this furnished one-bedroom in the Flatiron district with a balcony, new kitchen and bath. There's an indoor pool, gym, and sauna in the building.
This duplex one bedroom in Kips Bay on 25th Street has new appliances, tons of space, and even allows cats and dogs.
For $3,000, rent this Murray Hill two-bedroom has a washer and dryer, doorman, and elevator in the building.
There's also this two bedroom in Harlem that has pretty big windows and storage lockers for residents.
And a 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom in the Bronx with granite counter tops, a doorman, gym, and rooftop deck.
$3,000/month gets you a studio on Broad Street in a luxury building with a 24-hour doorman, fitness centre, bowling alley, swimming pool, and rooftop garden.
This Beekman street one-bedroom has 750 square feet, with huge windows plus a pool, gym, and sundeck in the building.
Spend $3,000 a month on this 1,000SF, 2-bedroom apartment in Harlem with a private balcony and gas fireplace.
This one-bedroom apartment in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn has laundry in the building and comes fully furnished (this could all be yours!).
And this one-bedroom in Queens has over 700 square feet of space in a luxury high rise, plus a porch.
