Here's What $3,000-A-Month Rent Really Gets You In New York City

It’s no surprise that rent in New York City is insanely high, and there are plenty of reasons why.



According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, new research from Reis Inc. says that the average NYC monthly rent has officially climbed to $3,017 (Reis defines the city as Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, excluding Staten Island).

To put that in perspective, the average rent in the rest of America is just over $1,000 per month.

We asked Zillow, a U.S. home and real estate marketplace, to help us find New York apartments currently renting for $3,000-a-month to see what tenants are really getting.

From Manhattan to Queens, here are NYC’s “average”-priced apartments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.