30,000 People Line Up For Housing Aid In Atlanta, As Police Are Called Out To Stem The Chaos

Welcome to the recovery.
Atlanta Journal Constitution (via Drudge):
East Point housing officials began accepting Section 8 applications 90 minutes early Wednesday morning after crowds of people showed up to turn in the forms.
A day after a crowd of 30,000 mobbed a shopping centre to pick up the forms, a small crowd of less than a dozen people began lining up around 5 a.m. The group was dispersed by East Point police about an hour later. But shortly after 7 a.m., officials allowed people to line up on the sidewalk adjacent to the building. There were about 50 people in line at 7:30, when officials brought out boxes and began to accept the applications. That process had been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Here’s a video report.
