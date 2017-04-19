300-year-old river in Canada vanished in 4 days -- and scientists think it could happen again

One of Canada’s rivers has vanished.

The Slims river has been flowing through Canada for 300 years, but in 2016 something happened that caused it to vanish in the blink of an eye.

In just four days, the river dipped in height so much that it could not recover. Today, the only evidence of the Slims river is its empty, thirsty channel.

Scientists attribute the river’s disappearance to our warming climate and predict that future rivers may suffer the same fate. They publish their results in the journal Nature.

