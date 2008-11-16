$300 Wine On White House Menu For Bailout Dinner

Are you kidding us??????



Hope they had extra patrols on the White House lawn to hold back the angry torch-bearing crowd.

AP: The White House dinner Friday night for foreign leaders working to resolve the global economic crisis featured traditionally pricey selections, in contrast to the subject of the meeting: austere markets, lost jobs and homeowners with mortgages they can’t afford.

White House officials said the menu included fruitwood-smoked quail with quince gastrique; quinoa risotto; thyme-roasted rack of lamb; tomato, fennel and eggplant fondue; a salad course of endive, baked Brie and walnuts; and a pear torte to cap the meal.

Among the wines: bottles of Shafer Cabernet Hillside Select 2003 — about $300 a bottle — for the main course, and the much cheaper Landmark Chardonnay Damaris Reserve 2006 for about $40 a bottle with the appetizer course. The Chandon Étoile Rosé sparkling wine that accompanied dessert is about $30 a bottle.

Presidents pay for their own groceries, even while living in the White House. But during official or state dinners, such as Friday night’s, U.S. taxpayers foot the bill.

Bush’s guests for the dinner included Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd; Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper; Chinese President Hu Jintao; French President Nicolas Sarkozy; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. About 24 leaders total attended the dinner in the White House State Dining Room.

