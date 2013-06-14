It's All Out War In The First '300: Rise Of An Empire' Trailer

Warner Bros.Eva Green stars as a bow-wielding Persian Queen in the first trailer for “300: Rise of an Empire.”The first trailer for “300: Rise of an Empire” — the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 epic is here.



This time Noam Murro steps in as director as Zack Snyder takes to producer and writer. Snyder has his hands full with the “Man of Steel” franchise at Warner Bros.

Murro doesn’t have a lot of credits to his name with his last film being 2008’s “Smart People.”

The film stars Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) as Persian Queen Artemisia going to war with the Greeks led by general Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton).

The first trailer is full of ships, explosions, sword fights, arrows, and plenty of death, but no outright scene that has us screaming “madness.”

“300: Rise of an Empire” comes to theatres next March.

