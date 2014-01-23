It's All Out War In New '300' Sequel Trailer

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for “300: Rise of an Empire” filled with ships, mayhem, and bloodshed.

The sequel to the 2006 movie stars Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) as Artemisia, a commander of the Persian navy who is leading her army to war against Greek general Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton).

Director Noam Murro takes over for Zack Synder this time, who wrote the screenplay.

“300: Rise of An Empire” is in theatres March 7.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.