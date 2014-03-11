'300' Sequel Takes Down DreamWorks Animation's 'Peabody'

“300: Rise of an Empire” easily won the box office this weekend.

The sequel to the 2007 film performed a little better than expected earning $US45 million.

The Warner Bros. and Legendary movie cost $US110 million. It shouldn’t have any problem making that money back. “Rise of an Empire” has taken off overseas earning another $US87.8 million opening weekend for a grand total of $US132.9 million.

That was enough to hold DreamWorks Animation’s latest cartoon “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” at bay.

It’s not an amazing figure considering the animated picture cost about $US145 million; however, it’s also playing out better overseas.

The big winner for the weekend was Wes Anderson’s limited release of “The Grand Budapest Hotel” featuring Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray.

Opening in just four theatres, the film made $US800,000!

Overseas, the movie has made $US10 million. The movie expands into more theatres next week.

Here’s a quick look at the full box-office weekend:

10. “Ride Along“: $US2 million

9. “12 Years A Slave“: $US2.2 million

8. “Frozen“: $US3 million

7. “3 Days to Kill“: $US3.06 million

6. “The Monuments Men“: $US3.1 million

5. “Son of God“: $US10 million

4. “The LEGO Movie“: $US11 million

The Warner Bros. animated picture has now taken in $US360.6 million worldwide.

3. “Non-Stop“: $US15.4 million

2. “Mr. Peabody & Sherman“: $US32.5 million

1. “300: Rise of An Empire“: $US45.1 million

