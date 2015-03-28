300 people were in a massive street fight in Queensland on Saturday morning

About 300 people were involved in a brawl at Mount Isa in Queensland in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The street fight broke out before 4.25am, police responded to reports of about 300 people fighting and damaging property.

The first officers on the scene had to call for backup to help disperse the revellers.

So far, police have charged 15 people and allege that amongst the large group, smaller groups were fighting, damaging fences and using star pickets and bottles during the brawl.

A woman was also charged with serious assault after allegedly head-butting a female officer and being in possession of a knife. The police officer was not injured.

There were no serious injuries reported. Investigations are continuing and further charges are expected.

