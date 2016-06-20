This $300 Million Boeing 787 is unlike any private jet you have ever seen

Boeing 787 jets are no puny aircraft. These things haul hundreds of people for thousands of miles. So you can only imagine that this particular 787 that has been converted for private use is completely shaking up the private jet world. The jet’s lavish interior was built by Kestrel Aviation Management and is being bought by HNA Aviation Group.

