$300 For BlackBerry Bold? No, Thanks

We’ve been holding off on replacing our cracked Curve because we wanted to check out the slick new Bold. Now that we’ve learned that RIM wants $300 for the thing, however, we’re going to:



Hold off even longer, Take a good hard look at the $199 iPhone 3G

$300? In this economy? With a superb phone already priced at $100 less? What is RIM smoking?

(We assume this price is actually designed to keep people away, so RIM can produce more of the units before blowing out the channel. We hope so, anyway. Otherwise the company’s stock really deserves to be at $50.)

See Also: BlackBerry Bold Finally Launching On Election Day For Outrageous $299

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.