Apple Is Celebrating 30 Years Of The Mac Today With A Really Cool Video

Today marks the 30th birthday of Apple’s Mac computer.

The Apple website currently looks like a celebration of the original computer; a timeline that acts as both a look at the various Mac models and also focuses on innovators and creatives who use Macs to change the world.

There’s also a “your first Mac” section where people can share the first Mac they bought and explain what they used it for.

Here’s the video Apple is sharing today:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

