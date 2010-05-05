The Market Has Exposed Its Bluff Against The Dollar And U.S. Sovereign Debt

Despite all the beating America takes in the media for its currency and sovereign debt, investors are still fleeing out of most assets and into U.S. government bonds when markets get shaky.



The 30 year treasury is rallying, sending its yield to a 2010 low at 4.46%. Moreover, U.S. inflation expectations appear relatively tame. The spread between the regular 30-year bond and the inflation protected 30-year bond is 2.64%. On a five year view, looking at the spread between 5-year regular and inflation protected bonds, inflation expectations are just 1.98%

Meanwhile, the Dollar Index is rallying, partly due to a routing euro on the way to $1.30. Gold is falling.

Actions speak louder than words. The 30-year yield from Yahoo Finance:

