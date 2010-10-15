30-Year Treasuries Plunge -- Don't Say You Weren't Warned

Hilariously, now everyone is an inflationista again, and as such the government had a horrible 30-year Treasury auction. Below is a chart of 30-year Treasury futures absolutely falling off the ledge.



But of course, we pointed out earlier that something was amiss in long-bond world, with yields starting to break trend..

Anyway, here’s the Treasury dump. Cover your eyes!

