It’s official. The bond market is holding up a gigantic middle finger to the market, as Treasuries across the board are now HIGHER post S&P downgrade of the US debt outlook.



The 30-year had fallen the farthest, so it’s comeback is breathtaking.

From FinViz:

Of course the kiddie market, stocks, are still down.

