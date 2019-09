Yesterday’s meme: Bonds are collapsing because everyone is scared of the deficit.



Today’s meme: Failure to close the tax deal is causing bonds to surge.

After a very strong 30-year auction, bonds are surging.

Check out the mega-move in 30-year bond futures:

