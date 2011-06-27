From The Why-Didn't-Anyone-Think-Of-This-Sooner Department: 30-Use Free Trials Instead Of 30-Days

Photo: Ev Williams

Great idea from Twitter co-founder Ev Williams: 30-use free trials instead of 30-days. Most subscription based online services come with some form of free trial period. The problem is that, as happened with Williams and Flow, you can forget to try out the product until you’re close to the end of the free period. In this case, everybody loses: you can’t get to use the product properly, and the business loses on a potential sale.



So why not 30-use periods instead of 30-days?

Why not, indeed?

