30 Uplifting Photos Of Entrepreneurs In The Developing World

Boatmen in India, brick makers in Peru, and fishermen in the United Arab Emirates — these are just a few of the low-income entrepreneurs who make developing countries run.

While their income doesn’t always factor into the GDP, they undoubtedly contribute to the world economy. These business owners are also the ones who stand to benefit the most from microfinance, the practice of lending small amounts of money at low interest rates to those in the developing world.

It also encompasses those organisations working to improve business owners access to banks, loans, credit, and insurance.

Every year, the Consultative Group To Assist The Poor (CGAP) hosts a photo contest asking entrants to submit photos based around the idea of microfinance. The purpose of the contest is to give amateur and professional photographers a chance to show the different ways that poor households make their lives better through financial inclusion.

Housed at the World Bank, CGAP is an advocacy group that works with development agencies, foundations, and national governments to advance the lives of the poor by improving their access to microfinance. CGAP has just announced the winners to its 2014 photo contest. CGAP shared a selection of the winners with us here, but you can learn more about their organisation here.

