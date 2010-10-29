35 Up-And-Coming Entrepreneurs You Need To Meet

This week, Business Insider released their Silicon Alley 100, an annual list of the top people making waves in New York’s digital scene. The list is comprised primarily of VCs, senior executives, and founders.



There are not many surprises on the list — many recognised individuals were listed last year. But there are a bunch of new additions, and you need to meet them.

These entrepreneurs went from obscurity to mover-and-shaker status this year, making names for themselves with their startups. They are the future of New York tech and entrepreneurship.

