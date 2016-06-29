Meet the 30 top Vine stars in the world

Forget 15 minutes of fame. Ever since its launch three years ago, Vine’s stars have used its six-second videos to make a name for themselves, and now some are experimenting with the social network’s new 140-second video limit.
To help you get a sense of why people love Vine, we collected and ranked the most popular Vine stars in the world, based on their number of followers and total vine loops — the number of times a vine has been played by viewers. Most are comedians, while others are musicians or actors.
These Vine users have risen from relative obscurity and are now followed by millions of people. Some have even landed record deals or TV show and movie deals because of Vine.
Followers: 3.91 million
Originally from New Jersey, Reggie Cousar is now 21 and living in Los Angeles. His Vines are full of funny characters, and he likes to sing, too.
Followers: 3.66 million
Anwar Jibawi is a 24-year-old Viner based in California. His content is comedic, frequently featuring collaborations with KingBach, Jerry Purpdrank, and other popular Viners.
Followers: 8.63 million
Jerome Jarre dropped out of business school and moved to China, where he created his first startup before becoming a Vine sensation and garnering over 8 million followers.
Followers: 4.63 million
Liane V's Vines are a mix of comedy, music, and dance. When she's not making six-second videos, Liane is also a pageant queen and is using her newfound fame to promote her new line of clothing.
Followers: 3.81 million
Originally from Virginia, 27-year-old Melvin Gregg was acting before Vine even existed, appearing in a few TV episodes of 'Whatever, the Series' in 2011 and 2012 and a number of feature films.
Followers: 6.59 million
Marcus Johns has his roots in acting -- as a child, he had roles in movies like 2004's 'The Punisher.' On Vine, he has his own comedy shtick.
Followers: 4.61 million
Amanda Cerny first got a taste of fame when she was named Playboy Playmate of the Month in October of 2011. Cerny is now a 25-year-old Vine star, fitness professional, and television personality based in Los Angeles.
Followers: 5.17 million
The younger brother of the Vine-famous Logan Paul, Jake Paul was nominated for a huge award -- Univision's Vineographer -- at the Shorty Awards in the past.
Followers: 6.23 million
Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson met in kindergarten, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Jack and Jack are a pop-rap duo, and they moved to LA after graduating from high school this year to work on their music and to keep making Vines.
Followers: 4.75 million
Gabrielle Hanna graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in psychology and communications before establishing her social media stardom through her Vine and YouTube channel, The Gabbie Show. She frequently collaborates with fellow Viner Scotty Sire in comedy vlogs and sketches.
Followers:
4.81 million
An aspiring actress from Ohio, AlliCattt initially created her Vine account to follow her celebrity crush. Now, she's best friends and collaborates with fellow Vine superstar Lele Pons.
Followers: 6.15 million
DeStorm Power got his start ghostwriting for record labels, including Atlantic Records and Universal, but quickly moved on to rapping and beatboxing on YouTube. He's since taken his talents to Vine, where he's expanded into comedy and even includes his son, Tayvion, in his videos.
Followers: 9.11 million
Of all the most popular Vine stars, Josh Peck may be the only one who could have been referred to as a celebrity before Vine was ever created. An actor most well known for his stint on Nickelodeon's 'Drake & Josh,' Josh has converted his humour into six-second sound bites on Vine.
Followers: 8.15 million
Alx James is uber-popular on Vine -- he posts hilarious videos of himself, usually accompanied by pop-culture references and music -- and soon he'll have his own reality TV show too.
Followers: 5.95 million
Lance Stewart's Vine, Lance210, frequently features pranks on his grandmother and his own contagious laugh. His older sister first introduced him to Vine.
Followers: 6.27 million
Brandon Calvillo probably got so big because his Vines are hilarious and relatable, and he's incredibly self-aware, especially on Twitter.
Followers: 6.73 million
A 19 year old from Alabama, Cole LaBrant is one of three members of the popular Vine channel: Dem White Boyz, along with Baylor Barnes and John Stephen Grice,
This year, he and his mother are competing in The Amazing Race.
Followers: 7.67 million
Christian DelGrosso is another Vine funny guy. He makes a lot of videos with Curtis Lepore, who is probably one of the best-known Vine stars.
Followers: 9.47 million
Cameron Dallas' hilarious Vine account garnered him so much attention that he landed himself the main role in the 2014 movie 'Expelled.' His costars are also popular Viners.
Followers: 6.75 million
Southern California-based David Lopez makes Vines with his friend (and fellow Viner) Josh Darnit. Occasionally, Josh's son, Evan, also appears in David's videos.
Followers: 8.52 million
Brent Rivera is a 16-year-old kid from Los Angeles whose cult-like social-media following has catapulted him into Vine fame.
Followers: 9.43 million
You might recognise Curtis Lepore's Vines because many of them star his adorable Boston terrier sidekick Buster Beans. Lepore briefly dated Vine star Jessi Smiles, but she accused Lepore of rape shortly after the two met in person and hung out.
In February, Lepore pleaded no contest to a lesser charge -- assault -- and the rape charge was eventually dropped.
Followers: 7.85 million
Thomas Sanders won Ryan Seacrest's 'Favourite Vine Celebrity' contest, and he's best known for his Vines in which he walks around and narrates the lives on unassuming, ordinary people in public.
Followers: 9.35 million
Logan Paul's funny, over-the-top Vines landed him a nomination in last year's Shorty Awards, a Web-based awards show recognising people who do cool stuff on the internet. Hamming it up on Vine must run in the family because Logan's little brother, Jake, was nominated for the same award.
Followers: 9.28 million
Jerry Purpdrank's relatable Vines aren't the only thing he's famous for: The Viner even has his own mobile game, available in the App Store.
Followers: 12.77 million
Nash Grier is the second-most-popular Vine star in the world. Along with his best friend and fellow Vine star Cameron Dallas, Grier accepted a leading role in a movie called 'Expelled,' which stars a bunch of Vine celebs.
Followers: 10.54 million
Brazilian-Italian Viner Rudy Mancuso is best known for his portrayals of a Spanish Batman and a Spanish Superman.
Followers: 9.89 million
Brittany Furlan is Vine's most popular female star; Time magazine named her one of the most influential people on the internet in 2015. She's since landed a deal for a sketch-comedy show being produced by Seth Green.
Followers: 11.17 million
Lele Pons is a Miami-based teenager, best known for pulling pranks on family and friends and for her hyper-edited Vines.
Followers: 15.8 million
Andrew B. Bachelor, better known as KingBach, remains the most popular Viner in the world. The Canadian-born Vine star grew up in Florida, and was one of the NCAA's best high jumpers.
