30 Things To Do If You Want Your Company Blog To Fail

It seems like everyone has a company blog. Even we do. But is everyone striving towards better practices in the world of corporate blogging? In such a crowded playing field and with every company suddenly embracing social without necessarily forging a plan of attack, there are a lot of blogs popping up–and many that quickly tend to suffer from blogger burn-out. For those who are looking for the fast-track to blogger burn-out, here are 30 things you can do to ensure your corporate blog will be no good.1. Disregard widely-read news outlets and blogs by industry leaders in your vertical.

2. Misspell words.

3. Dismiss back-linking within blog posts to other areas of your blog or company site as tedious.

4. Paste large chunks of text from external sites without attribution.

5. Post once a week every couple weeks practically never.

6. Forget to include images.

7. Remember to include images, forget to properly format them, causing the image to overlap the text.

8. Opt for a dry, technical tone that drives the reader to such boredom that (a) they throw their coffee at their computer or (b) inspires them to click away to a competitor’s blog.

9. In a bid to liven up your tone, prolifically include swear words to the point where it aversely starts affecting your company’s brand.

10. Go to a competitor’s blog and leave a very thoughtful post that contributes nothing to their blog and only advertises your brand.

11. Get “personal” with your readers by treating your company blog like a Livejournal and sharing irrelevant, personal details.

12. Completely omit links to external sites–competitors or news outlets–in a bid to stay on-message and ultra-branded.

13. Write blog posts that are essentially massive, 1,000+ word text dumps without any paragraph breaks or section dividers.

14. Start a post with, “I’m kinda new to this blogging thing lol”



15. Emoticons.

16. Fill your blog up with so many ads that readers can no longer distinguish between what is actual content and what’s an advertisement.

17. Pop-up ads.

18. Pop-up ads that act as content unlockers–because your readers will definitely fill out a name-zip-phone form in order to read your company’s blog and not click away to another site.

19. Cram your blog full of search engine-baiting keywords that don’t form a cohesive sentence.

20. Attempt to get the attention of prominent individuals in your niche by writing unprofessional, troll-like posts.

21. Include affiliate links or other call-to-actions in every single blog post.

22. Install plug-ins that don’t work properly.

23. Post a million times a day.

24. Excitedly push a post live before editing or even completing it.

25. Run blog posts declaring days-old or week-old news items as Breaking News.

26. Take old posts, shuffle around a few paragraphs, slap on a new headline, change an image, and pass it off as a new content.

27. Veer so far off-message that a reader arriving at your blog with the intention of going through your sales funnel and becoming a lead gets confused about what it is that you do and leaves your blog.

28. Ignore the conversations that are happening around the web and throughout your industry in favour of posts that exclusively promote your brand and nothing else ever.

29. Fail to promote your blog posts through social outlets like Twitter, StumbleUpon, and Facebook.

30. Don’t go through the hassle of setting up a blog because, well, why bother? It’s not like companies that blog consistently sell more.

