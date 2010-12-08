These 30 Websites Will Teach You "How To" Do Just About Anything

Each of these Internet How To’s can help you with a variety of resourceful and/or fun Internet tasks. Each How To is offered free and outlined below:



How to learn French

Check out bonjour.com before visiting Paris and you’ll sound a lot better when speaking French. This Website allows you to translate a word from English to French and then you can actually play an audio clip to see what the word sounds like.

How To See the Miles Per Gallon a Given Car Will Get

Mpgfacts.com* lists miles per gallon facts broken out by make and model for most cars sold in the US.

How To Make Money From Your Website

Google Adsense is a revolutionary product used by both mum and pop Website owners and Fortune 500 companies. It places highly targeted ads on your Website and you get paid per click. There is a reason why everyone uses Adsense.

How To Blog

Getting a blog on the Web as an outlet for your thoughts and opinions has never been easier. Blogger makes it ridiculously simple to get a blog activated and live on the Web – and best of all – it’s free.

How To Find A Site’s Page Rank

Google is the world’s most popular search engine because its results have always been extremely relevant. Google does this through an algorithm which ranks sites based on several factors. One of these factors is a sites page rank. The more high quality sites that link to a given site – the higher its page rank will be. A Webpage is given a page rank score from 0 – 10; the higher the better. Prchecker.info is an easy to use tool to find page rank.

How To Find Your IP Address

Every Internet connection comes with an IP address. This number usually doesn’t change, so if you get Internet at home from Time Warner or Comcast, your IP address will be the same each time you connect to the Web. Websites sometimes will record an IP address as a way to detect spam or unwarranted behaviour. At any rate, whatismyipaddress.com is an easy to use tool to discover your IP address.

How To Start A Business

The government’s online business portal is a solid resource to help get you on track when starting a new business. The recourse can be found here: http://business.gov/start/start-a-business.html

How To Write A Resume

By creating an outstanding professional resume, you will have the ability to search out those higher paying jobs. Professional Resume Example* has a wide variety of resources to help improve your resume and job candidacy as whole.

How To Start A Diary

Open Diary is an excellent resource to write a diary online There are many tools available allowing you to customise your diary in a variety of ways.

How To Send A Text Message Online

If you want to get in touch with someone via their cell phone, it is free and easy to send a text online. txt2day is a website that allows you to do this.

How To Concert a PDF Doc Into A Word Doc

PDF docs can be difficult to edit so it can be useful to convert them to word. pdftoword.com is an easy to use tool which will convert your docs for free.

How To Set a Weight Loss Plan

The Daily Plate helps you to manage your daily food intake with its focus on setting a calorie goal for yourself.

How To Learn Sign Language

lifeprint.com is a great free resource helping you to learn sign language.

How To Learn About Investing

Investopedia is a great resource with articles, news, a dictionary, and even exam prep for financial tests. It provides a great place for people to go for a greater understanding of the world of investing.

How To Read What’s Being Said Inside US Cities

Sency for Cities allows you to click on a major US city and search what people are saying. Enter a keyword, click search, and see real time comments made by people from within that given city.

How To Cook

learntocook101.com attacks and details how to cook with tons of articles, information, and advice.

How to Clean Things

Some things are easier to clean than others. HowToCleanStuff.net covers almost everything with detailed reviews on how to clean stuff.

How to Vote

Voting is one of the great rights this country affords us. A problem arises when it becomes difficult for people to vote. Register-vote.com helps to address these types of issues with detailed guides on how to vote and where you can go to get registered.

How to play guitar

One of the most popular hobbies people undertake is guitar playing. Guitarzonline.com helps guitar hobbyists with tutorials, product reviews, and user submissions.

How to Quilt

Quilting can be a relaxing endeavour which can also create comfortable blankets and scarves. how-to-quilt.com is a great place to get started as it offers helpful information for learning how to quilt.

How To See Current Time Zones

Time Zone Check* is a very simple resource with a map showing you the current time right now in major cities across the world.

How To Set A Wake up call

If you don’t have an alarm clock, check out wakerupper.com. The free service lets you enter your phone number and a time to be called – and then you will get a call at that time in an effort to wake you up.

How to Find A Career That Suits You

Careertest.net lets you take an online personality test. It then will highlight different career paths which can match up well with your personality.

How To Learn Spanish

The language of Spanish is becoming increasingly popular in the US and it is widely recognised as the most popular language in the states after English. Studyspanish.com can be an unparalleled resource and its free.

How To Fly A Kite

Kids love to fly kites, and most parents do as well. The challenge is learning how to fly a kite. Gomberg Kites can be your guide to learning how to fly kites.

How To Tie a Tie

The age old tasked of tying a tie. Seems simple, but for many of us – its not. Tie-a-tie.net offers detailed information for how to tie a tie in several different ways.

How To See What Your Baby Will Look Like

Do you ever wonder what your babies would look like with your significant other? Makemebabies.com allows you to upload a photo of yourself and your significant other and the website will forecast what your babies will look like.

How To Find Science Fair Projects

Science fair projects are a great way for students to learn while having fun at the same time. Free Science Fair Projects * lists several science fair projects listed by category and grade level.

How to Play Chess

Chess.com lets you play chess for free online against others. The more you play, the more you’ll learn, and the better you’ll get

How to Play Backgammon

A fantastic game which unfortunately has lost popularity over the years is Backgammon. However, it can be a great game to play and BKGM will show you how.

*Website owned by Resource Webs



