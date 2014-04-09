A Startup Is Building A Device That Could Fully Charge Your Phone In 30 Seconds

Israeli startup StoreDot has built a prototype of a charger that boosts your phone’s battery from dead to fully-charged in 30 seconds.

It demoed the product at a Microsoft conference in Tel Aviv, according to Mashable.

Right now the charger is large and clunky, but the technology — which uses something called nanodots to quickly charge the device — looks extremely useful if it works as advertised. The soonest it would be available for purchase is 2016, The Wall Street Journal says.

Here’s the video of the prototype in action:

