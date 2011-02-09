30 Second Earnings Update

Earnings season is almost 75% done with. How are the numbers stacking up thus far for the S&P 500?



74.5% of companies are beating top line estimates.

69.2% of companies are beating bottom line estimates.

Total revenue growth is very impressive at 9.65% YoY.

Total EPS growth is also strong at 22.83%.

This is all in-line with my Expectation Ratio, which, at 1.31 is still consistent with an environment that is underappreciated by Wall Street.

Post Footer automatically generated by Add Post Footer Plugin for wordpress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.