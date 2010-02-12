30 Rock Star Alec Baldwin Rushed To Manhattan Hospital After Daughter Tells 911 He Overdosed On Pills

What happened to Alec Baldwin?



He took a quick trip to a Manhattan hospital this morning. But according to AP’s sources, the 30 Rock star was in a fight with his daughter and she called 911 on him, claiming that he took pills.

And, yes, this is the same daughter, 14-year-old Ireland, who he called a “rude, thoughtless little pig” in a voicemail a few years ago.

Baldwin’s reps say he is fine and it was all a “misunderstanding.”

Here’s the entire AP report:

By Colleen Long, Associated Press Writer

NEW YORK – Emmy-winning actor Alec Baldwin, a star of NBC’s “30 Rock,” was examined Thursday at a hospital after his daughter called 911, a law enforcement official said.

After an argument, Baldwin’s daughter called 911 at around 12:10 a.m. from his Central Park West apartment and said he had threatened to take pills, according to the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorised to speak publicly.

“This was a misunderstanding on one person’s part. Alec was quickly released from the hospital; he’s completely fine and will be at work today,” the actor’s spokesman, Matthew Hiltzik, said in a statement.

In 2008, Baldwin blamed a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Kim Basinger in part for the anger and frustration he was feeling when he berated their daughter in a phone message leaked earlier to the media.

In the message, Baldwin called Ireland, now 14, a “rude, thoughtless little pig.” He was apparently upset that she had missed his phone call. Baldwin said he apologized to Ireland. He said the message was wrong and “horrified” him.

In his book, “A Promise to Ourselves,” Baldwin railed against the family court system in Los Angeles, offered advice based on his own experience with divorce litigation and talked about how one parent can turn a child against another parent.

On March 7, Baldwin and Steve Martin will co-host the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

In September, Baldwin won his second straight Emmy as lead actor in a comedy for “30 Rock.” Last month, he and “30 Rock” co-star Tina Fey won Screen Actors Guild Award for best acting in a comedy series and he won a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical.

Associated Press Writer Kiley Armstrong contributed to this report.

