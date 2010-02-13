30 Rock, Elizabeth Banks Put CNBC In 'Hot Box'

NBC’s 30 Rock had a little fun at CNBC’s expense last night.



Actress Elizabeth Banks starred as a fake CNBC anchor Avery Jessup on a show called Hot Box — a cross between Countdown With Keith Oblermann and Squawk Box.

She fired questions at Jack, along with another guest “whose bowtie tells me he works for some liberal think tank.”

Among the zings:

Avery: “After Dubai, what’s the next credit crisis?”

Jack: “The Baltics or women’s tennis.”

…

Avery: “Who is number one in your speeddial?”

Jack: “BlackBerry Warren Buffett, iPhone: Jimmy Buffet.”

…

Avery: “We’ll be right back, after this ad aimed at the elderly.”

30 Rock often features other NBC personalities, including Brian Williams and Matt Lauer in recent weeks. Artist in residence Jon Bon Jovi appeared on the show last night, appearing on evening news sets and Bravo’s Top Chef, in what Jack called a “multi-platform” strategy.

These bits expose free promotions for their news programs shows on primetime. They are way more fun than sitting through lame in-house commercials, and are essentially DVR and “Hulu household” proof. We want to watch the CNBC segment because it’s funny and don’t mind that it’s also like an ad for another one of their networks.

Watch 30 Rock’s Hot Box below:



