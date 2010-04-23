30 Rock Brings Back Ben Silverman

Former NBC Entertainment co-chairman Ben Silverman made a return to his old stomping grounds on 30 Rock last night — in the form as a fake executive producer of a Will Ferrell vehicle called “Bitch Hunter.”



Check out the quick name-check current Electus proprietor Silverman gets at the end of the clip of “the action drama — Bitch Hunter.”

Via Josef Adalian over at The Wrap.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.