30 photos of the crashes and splashes of 'Extreme Sailing' on Sydney Harbour

Just hanging around on Sydney Harbour. Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images

The sailing equivalent of Formula One racing took place on Sydney Harbour on the weekend when the Extreme Sailing Series returned to the city for the final races of the season.

It’s the third time the international sailing series has taken place in Sydney and this time, the crews from eight countries – Australia and New Zealand were given a wild card entries – were back on a new catamarans, called the CG32s, which rise out of the water on hydrofoils and are able to sail faster than the wind.

Each boat is worth up to $AU500,000 (if you want to buy one, the starting price is $340,000) with a top speed of around 38 knots (70km/h).

The catamaran is 10-metres long and 6m wide, with a mast 16.50m high. When all three sails are up, they cover 173.5m2.

The winds were so strong last Thursday for the opening of the four-day series that two boats capsized and racing was called off for the afternoon because it was too dangerous.

RNZYS Lautrec Racing skipper Chris Steele described the day as “almost survival mode”.

It’s the third year in a row Sydney’s powerful sea breezes forced organisers to cancel some of the racing, reminding everyone just how extreme Mother Nature can be.

Here are the crashes on day one, which happened in a single race, as Land Rover BAR Academy flipped after burying the nose of the boat – the aquatic equivalent of hitting a brick wall – while Visit Madeira capsized after being blow over by the 22 knot breeze.

Even after nearly 200 races in eight locations this year, the ultimate winner, Swiss boat Alinghi, only secured the season victory in the penultimate race in Sydney, just pipping Oman Air with Red Bull Racing in third place.

Alas it’s the first and last time Sydney will host the GC32s, with the series heading to Mexico in 2017 and dropping Australia.

Here’s a look at the action from the weekend.

The fresh winds made sailing exciting on Sydney Harbour Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images There are 25 races per venue, lasting less than 15 minutes each Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Australia had a wild card entry Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Australia finished last of the 8 teams, and managed a 3rd on Sunday Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images The Australian boat was skippered by Sean Langman, a Sydney to Hobart race veteran Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Team Australia in action: Sean Langman, Seve Jarvin, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Rhys Mara & Gerard Smith Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Team Australia fights to stay upright Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Land Rover BAR Academy finished the meet in 5th place after crashing on day one. Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Burying the bow of a catamaran is like hitting a brick wall Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Momentum soon takes over as the wind stays in the sails Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images And your world starts to turn upside down Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Sailors call this 'turning turtle' Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Land Drover had its ups as well as its down up on the foils Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Swiss entry Alinghi won the season for the third time in 10 years Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Alinghi rose to the occasion Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images New Zealand was also granted a wild card entry Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Oman Air gathers speed as it rises onto the foils Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images But it was a wet weekend Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images A very wet one Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images The catamarans can move at up to 70kmh Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Sydney's gusty winds made staying upright a challenge Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Visit Madeira lost the challenge on day one... Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images ...and capsized Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Falling six metres into the sea is one reason everyone wears helmets Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images As well as sponsoring the Danish team, SAP provides racing analytics Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images That data brings the races to life for sailing fans... Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images ...who can watch races unfold in real time on a virtual course via the tracking data. Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images The teams also use that data to improve their performance Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images Next year, the last races of the season are moving to Mexico. Photo: Jesus Renedo/Lloyd Images

