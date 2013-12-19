A Third Of The Internet Is Just A Copy Of Itself

According to Google, 30 per cent of everything online is a duplicate of something else somewhere else online.

We first read about this on Gizmodo.

On the GoogleWebmasterHelp YouTube channel engineer Matt Cutts explains how duplicate content affects a site’s SEO.

It turns out that Google doesn’t recognise duplicates — like blockquotes, reblogs, reposted images, etc — as spam. Instead, it groups all of the duplicated content into a single lump and attempts to surface the best of it.

As Gizmodo points out, “how Google deals with duplicated content isn’t all that surprising — it’s just crazy how much of the information out there is just a copy of something else.”

Here’s the explainer video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

