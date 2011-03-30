30 per cent Of All Loans In Foreclosure Have Had No Payment In Two Years

Inquiring minds are reading the March 2011 LPS Mortgage Monitor.

There is a bit of good news in the report. Delinquent and Non-Current Rates are improving. However, the rates are still exceptionally high historically. Also, some of the foreclosure data is skewed by moratoriums and reworked loans.

On the other hand, option ARM foreclosures have increased dramatically over the last six months and 30% of loans in foreclosure have not made a payment for at least two years. 47% of those in foreclosure have not made a payment for at least 18 months.

Charts and Comments from the LPS Report



Delinquencies remain about twice the 1995-2005 average, foreclosure inventories are 7.8 times historical “norms”.