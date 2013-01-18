30 Startup People To Watch This Year

Soraya Darabi, co-founder of Foodspotting

In 2012, a few talented tech people began working on big new projects.Take, for example, Bret Taylor. He left his position as Facebook’s CTO to found a startup. He hasn’t revealed what he’s working on yet, but we’re sure it’s something good.



Then there are people like Chris Dixon and David Tisch, who either took new startup investing jobs or left them. They’re both positioned to have big 2013’s too.

We pulled together the 30 tech people we’re most excited to follow this year. They’re either rising tech stars about to make big breaks in the startup scene, or they’re current tech stars taking on new, challenging roles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.