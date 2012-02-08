30 Of Your favourite Celebrities Are Turning 50 In 2012

It seems like just yesterday Tom Cruise was dancing around in his skivvies in 1983’s “Risky Business,” Jim Carrey was just “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis and living in Idaho with three young children.
My how the times have changed!
2012 has already seen the downfall of Demi’s health but also the huge success of Tom Cruise‘s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” the highest-earning film of his career.
Film and television celebs from Steve Carell and Paula Abdul to directors David Fincher and Baz Luhrman are all turning the big 5-0 this year.
But age hasn’t held these stars back.
Gina Gershon recently returned to TV as a sexy cougar on HBO's 'How To Make It In America.'
While most famous for her roles in 1997's 'Face/Off' and on the show 'Rescue Me,' Gershon has four movies scheduled for release in 2012.
Joan Cusack rose to fame in the 1980s and has been playing everyone's hilarious sidekick or sister ever since--From 1987's 'Broadcast News' to 1988's 'Working Girl,' for which she received an Oscar nomination.
The real-life sister of actor John Cusack, Joan has seen success co-starring in 'High Fidelity,' 'Toy Story' and 'In & Out.'
Cusack is currently starring on the hit TV show, 'Shameless' as the agoraphobic Sheila Jackson in the comedy series on Showtime.
Kelly Preston is most well known for her roles in 1996's 'Jerry Maguire,' 1988's 'Twins,' oh, and for being married to John Travolta.
In November 2010 at age 48, Preston gave birth to the couple's son Benjamin.
In 2012, Preston will star alongside her husband and Al Pacino as Victoria Gotti in 'Gotti: In the Shadow of my Father.'
We're just over a month into 2012 and it has already proved a tough year for Demi Moore.
After announcing her split from husband Ashton Kutcher, Demi was hospitalized in January and checked into rehab a week later.
But before her downward spiral, Demi was a tough chick with a buzz cut in 'G.I. Jane' and showed off some serious abs in 1996's 'Striptease.'
In the 1980s, Demi became a household name as a member of the Brat Pack, starring in popular films such as 'St.Elmo's Fire' after getting her break on 'General Hospital.'
Even though Demi just dropped out of her latest film 'Lovelace' we think the almost 50-year-old has another comeback in her just yet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.