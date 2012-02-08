30 Of Your favourite Celebrities Are Turning 50 In 2012

It seems like just yesterday Tom Cruise was dancing around in his skivvies in 1983’s “Risky Business,” Jim Carrey was just “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis and living in Idaho with three young children.



My how the times have changed!

2012 has already seen the downfall of Demi’s health but also the huge success of Tom Cruise‘s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” the highest-earning film of his career.

Film and television celebs from Steve Carell and Paula Abdul to directors David Fincher and Baz Luhrman are all turning the big 5-0 this year.

But age hasn’t held these stars back.

