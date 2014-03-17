30 Incredible Australian Properties You Can Rent On Airbnb

Sarah Kimmorley

Airbnb is one of the world’s largest online travel sites that allows house owners to rent out a bed, room or their entire house to visitors.

Last October the company generated $US632 million in one year and is fast becoming many people’s preferred way to find accommodation when travelling both domestically and internationally.

Business Insider has picked out some of our favourite listings from all around the country.

From wilderness retreats to inner city pads, 360 degree views and beach back yards, here are the best on Airbnb right now.

Luxurious Beach House

Less than 500m walk to Sydney's iconic Manly Beach this award winning homes oozes modernity but comes with a price tag.

Cost: $1715/night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Manly, NSW

Total Beachfront Home

This four-bedroom beach house is a breath of fresh air, with a sun-soaked deck and panoramic views of Newport Beach, one of Sydney's finest beaches.

Cost: $700/night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Newport, NSW

Waterfront Retreat

This three level home situated on the waters edge is a hidden gem with water views from every room in the house of Pittwater, one of Sydney's most beautiful harbours.

Cost: $850/night

Accommodates: 10

Suburb: Cottage Point, NSW

Townhouse with views of Sydney Harbour

This stylish townhouse has a cool inside outside entertaining area with uninterrupted views of one of the most incredible harbours in the world.

Cost: $750/night

Accommodates: 5

Suburb: Balmain, NSW

Luxurious Waterfront Property on Sydney Harbour

A truly special waterfront apartment overlooking the beautiful Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera house.

Cost: $200/night

Accommodates: 4

Suburb: Kirribilli, NSW

The Nature Lover's Wonderland

Completely private and surrounded by leafy outlooks - this beautifully decorated home is perched among tree-tops and backs directly onto beautiful parkland within a 30sec stroll to beautiful beaches.

Cost: $1150/ night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Watsons Bay, NSW

Luxury VIP Penthouse

The spacious and elegant penthouse offers amazing views of Sydney. With a massive living area and luxurious sun deck, the outlook has to be seen to be believed.

Cost: $480/ night

Accommodates: 7

Suburb: Surry Hills, NSW

A Luxurious Home on the Water's Edge

Live it up at this stunning waterfront home with pool and city views across the marina just 1km to the CBD.

Cost: $795/ night

Accommodates: 6

Suburb: Docklands, VIC

Fabulous Family Home

This spacious, beautifully decorated Victorian home is just 2km from the CBD and moments from The Royal Botanical Gardens and the Yarra River.

Cost: $600/ night

Accommodates: 3

Suburb: South Yarra, VIC

Opulent Penthouse with Rooftop Pool

This beautiful and luxurious penthouse in Albert Park, is in a prime location if you are visiting Melbourne. With views of the city skyline and a rooftop pool, this is the ultimate inner city pad.

Cost: $1850/night

Accommodates: 4

Suburb: South Melbourne, VIC

Ultra Contemporary Beachside Residence

Just 50 metres from the beach this modern design home is the ultimate in stylish luxury.

Cost: $695/ night

Accommodates: 4

Suburb: Elwood, VIC

Tranquil B&B

Private and tranquil with magnificent 360 degree views, this home is surrounded by 8 1/2 acres of botanical garden making it the perfect secluded retreat only 30 minutes from the Adelaide CBD.

Cost: $340/ night

Accommodates: 4

Suburb: Littlehampton

Unique Oceanfront Retreat

Named Thalia Haven, this incredible home is set on a private 130-acre wooded peninsula surrounded by the crystal-blue waters of Great Oyster Bay. The house includes your own exclusive golden sand beach.

Cost: $650/ night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Swansea, TAS

Secluded Luxury Oceanfront Villas

Named Saltwater Sunrise, this villa is an indulgence for the body, mind and soul. Be awed by the sun and moonrise over the ocean from your villa.

Cost: $250/ night

Accommodates: 2

Suburb: Falmouth, TAS

The Loft with the perfect outlook

The Loft, which sits within 700m of Freycinet National Park, offers luxury accommodation where you feel at one with nature.

Cost: $250/ night

Accommodates: 10

Suburb: Coles Bay, TAS

Serene Timber Cottage Home

Beautiful timber cottage is private and quiet home perfect for a family, located in the safety of a cul-de-sac. Just a 20 minute walk to the CBD this simple and modern home is a treat.

Cost: $150/night

Accommodates: 4

Suburb: Perth, WA

Stunning Tropical Hide Away

This outdoor/ indoor house with sumptuous day beds is architecturally designed to reflect the Australian tropics. Located on the outskirts of Darwin it is the ultimate retreat.

Cost: $295/ night

Accommodates: 6

Suburb: Virginia, NT

The Artists' Beach House

Built in the 60's but recently renovated to celebrate old-style tropical living, this stunning beach house finds the perfect balance between comfort, and cool, artistic contemporary style.

Cost: $400/ night

Accommodates: 11

Suburb: Port Douglas, QLD

Charming Queenslander

Built in 1905 entirely of silky oak, this picture perfect retreat is surrounded by lush tropical gardens where you can sit and enjoy the tranquillity.

Cost: $400/ night

Accommodates: 6

Suburb: Port Douglas, QLD

Beachfront Pearl

This private and luxurious is situated directly on Newell Beach and is perfectly designed to maximise tropical living all year round.

Cost: $790/ night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Newell, QLD

Absolute Beachfront Home

As much space inside as outside for living in privacy. Quiet and uncomplicated living is what this glamorous home is all about.

Cost: $700/ night

Accommodates: 6

Suburb: Oak Beach, QLD

The Daintree Retreat

Stay in one of the most beautiful houses along the Daintree Coast. Wait-a-While Retreat is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the Daintree Rainforest, or to explore the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef.

Cost: $390/ night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Cow Bay, QLD

Waterfront Studio Overlooking The Whitsundays

A truly unique & spectacular waterfront home overlooking tropical Whitsunday islands with an exclusive private infinity pool and heated outside jacuzzi.

Cost: $360/ night

Accommodates: 2

Suburb: Shute Harbour, QLD

Larger Than Life Living

This massive home has two wings to maximise the views of the sweeping views of the property. With more amenities than you can count this opulent house still feels homely.

Cost: $1650/ night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Tallai, QLD

Riverside Holiday House

the ultimate in luxurious holiday accommodation, a beautiful Balinese inspired retreat set on wide flowing water with panoramic skyline views of Broadbeach, Casino & Convention Centre, so close to everything yet feels a world away.

Cost: $1500/ night

Accommodates: 14

Suburb: Broadbeach, QLD

Boutique Rural Retreat

Set with-in lush tropical gardens, this tranquil home is located in the heart of the Byron Bay hinterlands. As you enter through the private tree lined driveway, you will instantly feel a sense of calm and wellbeing.

Cost: $650/ night

Accommodates: 10

Suburb: Bangalow, QLD

Luxurious Waterfront Home

Stunning open plan design captures the light and ambience that flow from the street to the waterfront offering perfect entertaining.

Cost: $750/ night

Accommodates: 10

Suburb: Gold Coast, QLD

Bali in Byron

This lush and tranquil property, Bali in Byron will appeal to those who are looking for a unique holiday experience. Surrounded with an acre of well established tropical gardens this beautiful property is a peaceful sanctuary.

Cost: $800/ night

Accommodates: 8

Suburb: Ewingsdale, QLD

Deluxe Beachfront Villa

This executive waterfront property with your own white sandy beach offers the ultimate outdoor living experience.

Cost: $400/ night

Accommodates: 6

Suburb: Palm Beach, QLD

Peaceful And Luxurious Villa

This magical property is perfectly poised on the ridge to capture the surrounding mountain views and must be one of the best positions in the Byron Bay Hinterland to take in the sunset.

Cost: $1183/ night

Accommodates: 10

Suburb: Possum Creek, QLD

Now check out: The 15 Coolest Airbnb Rentals In New York City

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.