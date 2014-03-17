30 Incredible Australian Properties You Can Rent On Airbnb

Airbnb is one of the world’s largest online travel sites that allows house owners to rent out a bed, room or their entire house to visitors.
Last October the company generated $US632 million in one year and is fast becoming many people’s preferred way to find accommodation when travelling both domestically and internationally.
Business Insider has picked out some of our favourite listings from all around the country.
From wilderness retreats to inner city pads, 360 degree views and beach back yards, here are the best on Airbnb right now.
Less than 500m walk to Sydney's iconic Manly Beach this award winning homes oozes modernity but comes with a price tag.
Cost: $1715/night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Manly, NSW
This four-bedroom beach house is a breath of fresh air, with a sun-soaked deck and panoramic views of Newport Beach, one of Sydney's finest beaches.
Cost: $700/night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Newport, NSW
This three level home situated on the waters edge is a hidden gem with water views from every room in the house of Pittwater, one of Sydney's most beautiful harbours.
Cost: $850/night
Accommodates: 10
Suburb: Cottage Point, NSW
This stylish townhouse has a cool inside outside entertaining area with uninterrupted views of one of the most incredible harbours in the world.
Cost: $750/night
Accommodates: 5
Suburb: Balmain, NSW
A truly special waterfront apartment overlooking the beautiful Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera house.
Cost: $200/night
Accommodates: 4
Suburb: Kirribilli, NSW
Completely private and surrounded by leafy outlooks - this beautifully decorated home is perched among tree-tops and backs directly onto beautiful parkland within a 30sec stroll to beautiful beaches.
Cost: $1150/ night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Watsons Bay, NSW
The spacious and elegant penthouse offers amazing views of Sydney. With a massive living area and luxurious sun deck, the outlook has to be seen to be believed.
Cost: $480/ night
Accommodates: 7
Suburb: Surry Hills, NSW
Live it up at this stunning waterfront home with pool and city views across the marina just 1km to the CBD.
Cost: $795/ night
Accommodates: 6
Suburb: Docklands, VIC
This spacious, beautifully decorated Victorian home is just 2km from the CBD and moments from The Royal Botanical Gardens and the Yarra River.
Cost: $600/ night
Accommodates: 3
Suburb: South Yarra, VIC
This beautiful and luxurious penthouse in Albert Park, is in a prime location if you are visiting Melbourne. With views of the city skyline and a rooftop pool, this is the ultimate inner city pad.
Cost: $1850/night
Accommodates: 4
Suburb: South Melbourne, VIC
Just 50 metres from the beach this modern design home is the ultimate in stylish luxury.
Cost: $695/ night
Accommodates: 4
Suburb: Elwood, VIC
Private and tranquil with magnificent 360 degree views, this home is surrounded by 8 1/2 acres of botanical garden making it the perfect secluded retreat only 30 minutes from the Adelaide CBD.
Cost: $340/ night
Accommodates: 4
Suburb: Littlehampton
Named Thalia Haven, this incredible home is set on a private 130-acre wooded peninsula surrounded by the crystal-blue waters of Great Oyster Bay. The house includes your own exclusive golden sand beach.
Cost: $650/ night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Swansea, TAS
Named Saltwater Sunrise, this villa is an indulgence for the body, mind and soul. Be awed by the sun and moonrise over the ocean from your villa.
Cost: $250/ night
Accommodates: 2
Suburb: Falmouth, TAS
The Loft, which sits within 700m of Freycinet National Park, offers luxury accommodation where you feel at one with nature.
Cost: $250/ night
Accommodates: 10
Suburb: Coles Bay, TAS
Beautiful timber cottage is private and quiet home perfect for a family, located in the safety of a cul-de-sac. Just a 20 minute walk to the CBD this simple and modern home is a treat.
Cost: $150/night
Accommodates: 4
Suburb: Perth, WA
This outdoor/ indoor house with sumptuous day beds is architecturally designed to reflect the Australian tropics. Located on the outskirts of Darwin it is the ultimate retreat.
Cost: $295/ night
Accommodates: 6
Suburb: Virginia, NT
Built in the 60's but recently renovated to celebrate old-style tropical living, this stunning beach house finds the perfect balance between comfort, and cool, artistic contemporary style.
Cost: $400/ night
Accommodates: 11
Suburb: Port Douglas, QLD
Built in 1905 entirely of silky oak, this picture perfect retreat is surrounded by lush tropical gardens where you can sit and enjoy the tranquillity.
Cost: $400/ night
Accommodates: 6
Suburb: Port Douglas, QLD
This private and luxurious is situated directly on Newell Beach and is perfectly designed to maximise tropical living all year round.
Cost: $790/ night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Newell, QLD
As much space inside as outside for living in privacy. Quiet and uncomplicated living is what this glamorous home is all about.
Cost: $700/ night
Accommodates: 6
Suburb: Oak Beach, QLD
Stay in one of the most beautiful houses along the Daintree Coast. Wait-a-While Retreat is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the Daintree Rainforest, or to explore the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef.
Cost: $390/ night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Cow Bay, QLD
A truly unique & spectacular waterfront home overlooking tropical Whitsunday islands with an exclusive private infinity pool and heated outside jacuzzi.
Cost: $360/ night
Accommodates: 2
Suburb: Shute Harbour, QLD
This massive home has two wings to maximise the views of the sweeping views of the property. With more amenities than you can count this opulent house still feels homely.
Cost: $1650/ night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Tallai, QLD
the ultimate in luxurious holiday accommodation, a beautiful Balinese inspired retreat set on wide flowing water with panoramic skyline views of Broadbeach, Casino & Convention Centre, so close to everything yet feels a world away.
Cost: $1500/ night
Accommodates: 14
Suburb: Broadbeach, QLD
Set with-in lush tropical gardens, this tranquil home is located in the heart of the Byron Bay hinterlands. As you enter through the private tree lined driveway, you will instantly feel a sense of calm and wellbeing.
Cost: $650/ night
Accommodates: 10
Suburb: Bangalow, QLD
Stunning open plan design captures the light and ambience that flow from the street to the waterfront offering perfect entertaining.
Cost: $750/ night
Accommodates: 10
Suburb: Gold Coast, QLD
This lush and tranquil property, Bali in Byron will appeal to those who are looking for a unique holiday experience. Surrounded with an acre of well established tropical gardens this beautiful property is a peaceful sanctuary.
Cost: $800/ night
Accommodates: 8
Suburb: Ewingsdale, QLD
This executive waterfront property with your own white sandy beach offers the ultimate outdoor living experience.
Cost: $400/ night
Accommodates: 6
Suburb: Palm Beach, QLD
This magical property is perfectly poised on the ridge to capture the surrounding mountain views and must be one of the best positions in the Byron Bay Hinterland to take in the sunset.
Cost: $1183/ night
Accommodates: 10
Suburb: Possum Creek, QLD
