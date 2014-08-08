Help Us Find 30 Of The Most Important Women Under 30 In Tech!

Business Insider is asking our readers to nominate the most important women under 30 in tech.

Whether they’re startup founders, executives, programmers, angel investors, or venture capitalists, we want to know who they are.

Here’s what we want:

The names of at least two influential women (including a headshot, age, explanation of why you think she deserves to be on the list, and links to her company or firm).

If you’re nominating yourself, or someone from your company, please also nominate a woman from a competing company.

Email your nominations to Maya Kosoff at [email protected]

You can check out our 2013 roundup of the 30 most important women under 30 in tech here.

