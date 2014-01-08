The 30 Hedge Funds That Crushed Wall Street In 2013

Amanda Macias, Julia La Roche, Linette Lopez
What’s a new year without a scoreboard check?

The February issue of Bloomberg Markets Magazine contains its annual ranking of the 100 best performing large ($1 billion-plus AUM) hedge funds of the previous year.

We have the top 30 for you here.

In 2013, only 16 hedge funds were able to outperform the S&P 500, and for the most part those 16 did the same thing — go long stocks all the way.

The number one spot belongs to Larry Robbins, the CEO of Glenview Capital. His fund finished the year on top with an astonishing 84 per cent return. While some managers were nervous and held on to cash, Glenview bet that Obamacare would pump up healthcare stocks and ran with that.

For what it’s worth, Robbins sees more “underhanded softballs” being thrown all over the stock market in 2014 too.

(Note: Bloomberg Market’s list features the top 100 large hedge funds. The performance numbers are calculated through October 31, 2013)

Blue Harbour Strategic Value Partners (Clifton Robbins)

Clifton Robbins

Management Firm, Location: Blue Harbour Group, U.S.

Strategy: Activist

Assets (in billions): $US1.3

YTD Total Return: +19.8%

2012 Return: +16.2%

Source: Bloomberg

Odey European (Crispin Odey)

Crispin Odey

Management Firm, Location: Odey Asset Management, U.K.

Strategy: Macro

Assets (in billions): $US2.1

YTD Total Return: +20%

2012 Return: +30.7%

Source: Bloomberg

Serengeti Opportunities Strategy (Joseph La Nasa, Vivian Lau)

Management Firm, Location: Serengeti Asset Management, U.S.

Strategy: Event driven

Assets (in billions): $US1.0

YTD Total Return: +20.3%

2012 Return: +13.4%

Source: Bloomberg

Marcato International (Richard 'Mick' McGuire)

Mick McGuire

Management Firm, Location: Marcato Capital Management, U.S.

Strategy: Activist

Assets (in billions): $US2.0

YTD Total Return: +20.7%

2012 Return: +28.8%

Source: Bloomberg

Senator Global Opportunity (Alexander Klabin, Douglas Silverman)

Alexander Klabin

Management Firm, Location: Senator Investment Group, U.S.

Strategy: Event driven

Assets (in billions): $US6.0

YTD Total Return: +20.9%

2012 Return: +14.4%

Source: Bloomberg

Litespeed Partners (Jamie Zimmerman)

Jamie Zimmerman

Management Firm, Location: Litespeed Management, U.S.

Strategy: Event driven

Assets (in billions): $US2.2

YTD Total Return: +20.9%

2012 Return: +21.8%

Source: Bloomberg

Paulson Advantage Plus (John Paulson)

John Paulson

Management Firm, Location: Paulson & Co., U.S.

Strategy: Merger arbitrage

Assets (in billions): $US4.3

YTD Total Return: +21.0%

2012 Return: -19.0%

Source: Bloomberg

Egerton Long-Short Master (John Armitage)

John Armitage

Management Firm, Location: Egerton Capital, U.K.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US3.8

YTD Total Return: +21.0%

2012 Return: 13.7%

Source: Bloomberg

AQR Style Premia Strategy (Team managed)

Cliff Asness

Management Firm, Location: AQR Capital Management, U.S.

Strategy: Multi strategy

Assets (in billions): $US1.2

YTD Total Return: +21.5%

2012 Return: N/A

Source: Bloomberg

Omega Overseas Partners A (Leon Cooperman)

Leon Cooperman

Management Firm, Location: Omega Advisors, U.S.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US2.3

YTD Total Return: +22.4%

2012 Return: +28.0%

Source: Bloomberg

Kayne Anderson MLP (J.C. Frey)

J.C. Frey

Management Firm, Location: Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, U.S.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US1.6

YTD Total Return: +22.4%

2012 Return: +5.5%

Source: Bloomberg

JANA Nirvana Master (Barry Rosenstein and David DiDomenico)

Barry Rosenstein

Management Firm, Location: Jana Partners, U.S.

Strategy: Event driven

Assets (in billions): $US2.5

YTD Total Return: +23.5%

2012 Return: +33.4%

Source: Bloomberg

Paulson Partners Enhanced (John Paulson)

John Paulson

Management Firm, Location: Paulson & Co., U.S.

Strategy: Merger arbitrage

Assets (in billions): $US6.4

YTD Total Return: +25.0%

2012 Return: +18.2%

Source: Bloomberg

JAT Capital Offshore (John A. Thaler)

Management Firm, Location: JAT Capital Management, U.S.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US1.9

YTD Total Return: +25.3%

2012 Return: -19.6%

Source: Bloomberg

Alden Global Distressed Opportunities (Team managed)

Management Firm, Location: Alden Global Capital, Jersey

Strategy: Distressed

Assets (in billions): $US1.1

YTD Total Return: +26.7%

2012 Return: +12.1%

Source: Bloomberg

VR Global Offshore (Richard Deitz)

Management Firm, Location: VR Advisory Services, U.K.

Strategy: Distressed

Assets (in billions): $US2.0

YTD Total Return: +27.4%

2012 Return: +20.6%

Source: Bloomberg

Third Point Ultra (Daniel Loeb)

Daniel Loeb

Management Firm, Location: Third Point, U.S.

Strategy: Event driven

Assets (in billions): $US2.3

YTD Total Return: +28.8%

2012 Return: +33.5%

Source: Bloomberg

Two Sigma Compass Enhanced (Team managed)

Management Firm, Location: Two Sigma Investments, U.S.

Strategy: Managed futures

Assets (in billions): $US4.0

YTD Total Return: +29.2%

2012 Return: +8.2%

Source: Bloomberg

Palomino (David Tepper)

David Tepper

Management Firm, Location: Appaloosa Management, U.S.

Strategy: Opportunistic

Assets (in billions): $US7.3

YTD Total Return: +31.5%

2012 Return: +29.3%

Source: Bloomberg

Trian Partners (Nelson Peltz, Peter May, Ed Garden)

Nelson Peltz

Management Firm, Location: Trian Fund Management, U.S.

Strategy: Activist

Assets (in billions): $US7.8

YTD Total Return: +34.9%

2012 Return: +0.9%

Source: Bloomberg

Glenview Capital Partners (Larry Robbins)

Larry Robbins

Management Firm, Location: Glenview Capital Management, U.S.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US3.2

YTD Total Return: +37.4%

2012 Return: +24.2%

Source: Bloomberg

Owl Creek Overseas (Jeffrey Altman, Daniel Krueger, Jeffrey Lee)

Management Firm, Location: Owl Creek Asset Management, U.S.

Strategy: Event driven/multi strategy

Assets (in billions): $US3.2

YTD Total Return: +38.1%

2012 Return: +11.1%

Source: Bloomberg

The Children's Investment (Christopher Hohn)

Christopher Hohn

Management Firm, Location: The Children's Investment Fund Mgmt., U.K.

Strategy: Activist

Assets (in billions): $US7.3

YTD Total Return: +39.7%

2012 Return: +30%

Source: Bloomberg

Paulson Recovery (John Paulson)

John Paulson

Management Firm, Location: Paulson & Co., U.S.

Strategy: Long equity

Assets (in billions): $US2.4

YTD Total Return: +45%

2012 Return: +4.9%

Source: Bloomberg

Matrix Capital Management (David Goel)

Management Firm, Location: Matrix Capital Management, U.S.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US1.6

YTD Total Return: +56.0%

2012 Return: +20%

Source: Bloomberg

Glenview Capital Opportunity (Larry Robbins)

Larry Robbins

Management Firm, Location: Glenview Capital Management, U.S.

Strategy: Long/short

Assets (in billions): $US1.8

YTD Total Return: +84.2%

2012 Return: +54.3%

Source: Bloomberg

It's a different looking list from last year's crew...

