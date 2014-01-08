The 30 Hedge Funds That Crushed Wall Street In 2013

What’s a new year without a scoreboard check?
The February issue of Bloomberg Markets Magazine contains its annual ranking of the 100 best performing large ($1 billion-plus AUM) hedge funds of the previous year.
We have the top 30 for you here.
In 2013, only 16 hedge funds were able to outperform the S&P 500, and for the most part those 16 did the same thing — go long stocks all the way.
The number one spot belongs to Larry Robbins, the CEO of Glenview Capital. His fund finished the year on top with an astonishing 84 per cent return. While some managers were nervous and held on to cash, Glenview bet that Obamacare would pump up healthcare stocks and ran with that.
For what it’s worth, Robbins sees more “underhanded softballs” being thrown all over the stock market in 2014 too.
(Note: Bloomberg Market’s list features the top 100 large hedge funds. The performance numbers are calculated through October 31, 2013)
Management Firm, Location: Blue Harbour Group, U.S.
Strategy: Activist
Assets (in billions): $US1.3
YTD Total Return: +19.8%
2012 Return: +16.2%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Litespeed Management, U.S.
Strategy: Event driven
Assets (in billions): $US2.2
YTD Total Return: +20.9%
2012 Return: +21.8%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: AQR Capital Management, U.S.
Strategy: Multi strategy
Assets (in billions): $US1.2
YTD Total Return: +21.5%
2012 Return: N/A
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Omega Advisors, U.S.
Strategy: Long/short
Assets (in billions): $US2.3
YTD Total Return: +22.4%
2012 Return: +28.0%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Jana Partners, U.S.
Strategy: Event driven
Assets (in billions): $US2.5
YTD Total Return: +23.5%
2012 Return: +33.4%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Alden Global Capital, Jersey
Strategy: Distressed
Assets (in billions): $US1.1
YTD Total Return: +26.7%
2012 Return: +12.1%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: VR Advisory Services, U.K.
Strategy: Distressed
Assets (in billions): $US2.0
YTD Total Return: +27.4%
2012 Return: +20.6%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Trian Fund Management, U.S.
Strategy: Activist
Assets (in billions): $US7.8
YTD Total Return: +34.9%
2012 Return: +0.9%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: The Children's Investment Fund Mgmt., U.K.
Strategy: Activist
Assets (in billions): $US7.3
YTD Total Return: +39.7%
2012 Return: +30%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Matrix Capital Management, U.S.
Strategy: Long/short
Assets (in billions): $US1.6
YTD Total Return: +56.0%
2012 Return: +20%
Source: Bloomberg
Management Firm, Location: Glenview Capital Management, U.S.
Strategy: Long/short
Assets (in billions): $US1.8
YTD Total Return: +84.2%
2012 Return: +54.3%
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.