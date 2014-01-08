The 30 Hedge Funds That Crushed Wall Street In 2013

What’s a new year without a scoreboard check?

The February issue of Bloomberg Markets Magazine contains its annual ranking of the 100 best performing large ($1 billion-plus AUM) hedge funds of the previous year.

We have the top 30 for you here.

In 2013, only 16 hedge funds were able to outperform the S&P 500, and for the most part those 16 did the same thing — go long stocks all the way.

The number one spot belongs to Larry Robbins, the CEO of Glenview Capital. His fund finished the year on top with an astonishing 84 per cent return. While some managers were nervous and held on to cash, Glenview bet that Obamacare would pump up healthcare stocks and ran with that.

For what it’s worth, Robbins sees more “underhanded softballs” being thrown all over the stock market in 2014 too.

(Note: Bloomberg Market’s list features the top 100 large hedge funds. The performance numbers are calculated through October 31, 2013)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.