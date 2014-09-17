The 30 Most Important Women Under 30 In Tech

YouTube Meredith Perry, founder of uBeam.

Women are still vastly underrepresented in tech.

This summer, major tech companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Apple released their own diversity reports. At many of these companies, the ratio was 70% male, 30% women.

It’s a shame because women are doing incredible work, and bring a different view point to the industry that can make products better.

To highlight the women doing great stuff, Business Insider accepted nominations for the most important women 30 years old or under in tech. We combined those nominations with our own research to give our readers a definitive list.

We were blown away by the number of young, successful women in the tech industry. These women hold a variety of roles — they’re founders, CEOs, engineers, venture capitalists, philanthropists, and more.

