The 30 Most Famous Harvard Students Of All Time

An American politician, John Adams was the country's second President (1797-1801), and first Vice President (1789-1797) for two terms. Adams was one of the original Founding Fathers, and played a lead role in the early stages of the American Revolution. He is famous for his part in persuading the Continental Congress to adopt the Declaration of Independence, negotiating a peace treaty with Great Britain, and obtaining important loans from Amsterdam. In addition, he was responsible for signing the Alien and Sedition acts, and resolving the Quasi-War crisis with France in 1798. Adams eventually became the father of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the United States.