These Are The 30 Most Creative People In Advertising Under 30

Advertising is a hotbed of creativity, but it’s an industry in which you usually have to put in years and years of hard work in order to become recognised.
That’s why each year Business Insider puts out a call for the 30 most creative people in advertising under 30. The people in this year’s rankings aren’t necessarily household names in the industry yet, but they are rising stars and already have impressive portfolios to help boost themselves up the career ladder.
We constructed our list based on: A combination of agency and peer nominations; our own research into the work and campaigns that supported those nominations; and on their potential to flourish within the industry. Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination and congratulations to our winners.
Age: 25
Davie has worked on a number of memorable digital campaigns including creating UNICEF's Tap Project, a Facebook campaign that prodded users to enlist their friends to make charitable donations.
He has also worked on major accounts including Prudential, Coke Zero, and Coca-Cola's energy drink Burn.
Davie's creativity also extends beyond advertising. Prior to starting his advertising career, he worked as a musician, playing guitar and saxophone.
Most recently Davie worked on the new, emotionally-charged 'Home is in the Air' holiday campaign for Air Wick.
Age: 29
Bekessy is responsible for leading tech strategy and design across a variety of channels such as social media, mobile, and enterprise systems.
She works on clients including Walmart, L'Oreal, and McCormick.
Last year Bekessy was listed in Forbes' '30 under 30 in advertising and marketing' and also picked up One Show and Silver Cyber Lion awards.
Age: 30
Watson oversees all of Albion's design output, managing a team of four and is part of the agency's senior team.
He is the agency's resident photographer and leads on all major client design work, including creating identities UK nationwide cab firm Addison Lee and property website Zoopla.
His colleagues say: 'Since Kirk's promotion (this year to associate design director), we've seen a radical step-change in the design department; the team thrive off his positivity, thirst for fantastic work, and drive to always improve their craft.'
Age: 23
Wong's company Kiip works with major consumer brands like Pepsi, McDonald's, Unilever, and Mars in the mobile advertising space.
But rather than focusing on banners, Kiip works to transform mobile advertising into rewards for consumers that appear in games and apps.
One recent partnership Kiip has formed is with popular fitness app RunKeeper. Kiip is providing fitness-focused rewards from partners such as Quaker Oats and P&G Secret Deoderant to congratulate users when they reach their goals.
Age: 28
Langhorne has worked at Mother since 2011 and his copywriting has stretched across several accounts including Virgin Mobile, Sour Patch Kids, and Google.
He has received a number of honours for his work including Clios and One Show awards.
Recently Langhorne worked on a memorable YouTube campaign for Virgin Mobile, dubbed 'Blinkwashing.' The experience contained 25 different videos, each repeating the same script. When the viewer blinked, the player reacted, randomly choosing another video that picked up where the last video left off.
Age: 28
Team is a sought-after marketing and tech expert who frequently speaks at industry events like SXSW and lectures at universities on subjects like open source technology, programmatic buying and real-time advertising.
Through Team's leadership, RAPP's internal product development team has grown to 18 employees, working with brands like Brinker and Cinemark.
One of Team's latest creations is Poptag: A platform that automatically adds branded assets like logos and artwork to user-generated social media images and aggregates photos into a branded website.
Age: 30
Joffe is a creative strategist who works on the team representing the Google brand to internal and external partners.
He designs and leads workshops for one of Google's key clients. Many of these are focused on building content strategies on YouTube. In addition, he also acts as an internal brand consultant with Google's own account teams.
Prior to joining Google, Joffe was an associate creative director at Mosaic where he helped build Budweiser Canada's music program, which launched in 2014.
Age: 28
Pook helps some of the world's biggest brands, including Google, ensure mobile media delivers what people actuallly want.
He helped create Google's award-winning OneApp pack, which has helped Google drive downloads for its range of iOS apps including Chrome, Gmail, Google Earth, Google Maps, Google Search, and YouTube.
Pook has also helped train 200 people across Essence's global media and creative teams on mobile. He is a member of the IAB's UK mobile council, which demonstrates how influential he is on the subject of mobile and creativity.
Age: 27
Yoo is described by her colleagues as being 'far beyond her years in talent, drive, and attitude.'
Since joining JWT, she has won industry awards including an ANDY's Bronze in branded content on Smirnoff, she was the lead designer on Puma's 'Forever Faster' global campaign and has been instrumental in redefining the Bob Woodruff Foundation's look and feel.
Age: 28
Litman founded Burst this year, which is the first agency in the world soley dedicated to Twitter's 6-second video app Vine. It claims to be the 'world's first micro-content specialist agency' and helps brands including Samsung, Pepsi Max, and Vita Coco on producing video content, consultancy, training, and workshops.
He also owns Brandsonvine, a company dedicated to data, intelligence, and analysis on brand storytelling on Vine.
Here is a Vine Litman helped create as part of a long-running campaign for coconut water brand Vita Coco.
Age: 27
In his two and a half years at New Zealand-based agency Colenso BBDO, Polkinghorne has been awarded Cannes Lions and a D&AD Pencil.
Polkinghorne's work includes being part of the team that created was part of the team behind the award-winning 'Trail By Timeline' campaign for Amnesty International, which showed Facebook users how they would be punished for the lighthearted acts they shared on social media if they lived in another part of the world.
Ben is not just creative in his day job, he is also locally renowned as The Burrito Reviewer.
Age: 29
is basically the world's first agency purely dedicated to Twitter's 6-second video app Vine.
Carlsrud's holds a dual role at Mono: Part-designer, part-art director. He works on brands like Target, Apple, Blu Dot and Mrs Meyer.
His colleagues say he has to have a 'kick-arse' eye for design and is held up as a strategic thinker.
Recently, Carlsrud worked with Target to create 'The Everyday Collection' campaign, showcasing the retailer's everyday grocery products as if they were designer fashion collections.
Age: 28
Thiot's client list includes work for major brands including Nissan, Gatorade, and Holiday Inn.
His work has achieved a One Show Pencil and Utah Addy's awards.
Thiot is also the creator of the amusing Tumblr account Will It Beard (hence his Lego beard picture here), which has received worldwide press coverage.
Gatorade wanted to congratulate Peyton Manning on breaking the single season touchdown record. Thiot helped create this spot using 51 images of all his 51 touchdown throws, using a voiceover from Manning's dad.
Age: 29
Perlow joined TBWAMedia Arts Lab earlier this year, where she works on the Apple account.
Prior to that she was art director at Deutsch LA, where she worked for two years on Volkswagen and PlayStation, creating campaigns such as the Volkswagen SmileDrive and the PlayStation MLB13 Cover Showdown.
In her free time, Perlow is also a co-creator of thenicestplaceontheinter.net, where people having a rough time can go to view a series of heartwarming virtual hugs set to soothing music.
Perlow art directed on the iPhone 6 Apple launch TV ads, starring Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.
Age: 25
Saidi has grown up at Venables Bell & Partners. He started at the agency as an intern and has since worked his way up the ranks to senior strategist.
For the past year, Audi has been his focus. Diving head first, he was thrown into the biggest launch in Audi's history for the all-new A3. Connecting the brand with a new group of consumers -- millennials -- he went on to champion insights that led Audi to the launch strategy, 'Stay Un-compromised,' featuring Ricky Gervais. Record-breaking sales followed and the ad earned the agency a LIA award.
Age: 29
Ferreira works on some of Leo Burnett's biggest client accounts, including McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Sprint.
She sits within the agency's interactive team, helping launch digital innovations.
For example, to announce Sprint's noise-cancellation Kyocera Torque phone, Ferreira was part of team that created the 'World's Loudest Call Center' -- placing a Sprint call center on a rooftop helipad with a helicopter running. Streaming video of the call center on the Sprint website, people could call and watch the phone operators talk to them from under the deafening drone of the helicopters. They received 2,000 calls in less than 90 minutes increasing website visits by 100 per cent and adding 45 per cent time spent on the site.
Age: 28
Sullivan's supervisor describes him as 'one of the smartest, most versatile marketers' she's come across in her career.
At KBS he works on brands including Nike, Harman and PepsiCo's Mountain Dew.
He previously served as a brand manager at PepsiCo and was director of action sports and consulting at Wasserman Media Group.
Age: Under 30
Graham was promoted to become Naked Communications' creative director in March this year.
He works on clients including Adidas, Hallmark Cards and Renault.
His career, which has also seen him work at McCann Worldgroup and Grey, has seen his work recognised at award shows including Cannes Lions, the WARC Innovation Awards, Effies, Spikes, Sires, One Show, Sirens and ADMA.
This year, Graham's work at McCann Melbourne for public transportation authority V/Line won the top prize in the Cannes Lions Creative Effectiveness category.
Age: 28
Pulver has worked for brands like Kia, McDonald's, American Airlines and Universal Studios Hollywood.
She is a multi-award winner, with numerous national and district ADDYs to her name.
Pulver worked on the high profile Matrix-themed Super Bowl spot for Kia, which earned a bronze CLIO award.
Age: 29
Pearson is a key creative on the Volkswagen accout and has helped create some of the brand's most well-known recent campaigns including this year's World Cup initiative and the brand's partnership with Shark Week.
His honours and awards include being named as one of Screen Magazine's top creatives under 30 and various One Show, Clio, Effies and MIXX awards.
Pearson also leads Deutsch LA's new summer internship program 'D-Prep.'
Age: 26
Guimarães joined BBDO in July from JWT New York.
This year, she has won a series of awards including a One Show bronze, Webby Award, Young Guns Award, and she was a finalist in the New York Festivals digital: interactive applications category.
Guimarães was part of the team that created 'Intelligift,' a website that allowed people to type in details about their mother and what they were planning to give. The ideas were focus grouped and tested with real mums. Each user received an indexed score with detailed feedback, along with a video of their session.
Age: 28
Creative team Wolinsky and Oldfield came to VB&P from Saatchi LA where they spent two years working on Toyota, in which time they won four gold Cannes Lions awards.
The pair recently launched a global campaign for Google My Business, targeting business owners in markets ranging from Australia to Germany. Graduates of VCU's Brandcenter, their work has also been honored at One Show, One Show Interactive, One Show Entertainment, FWA, and the Webby Awards.
Age: 28
Nadilo was recently promoted from director of digital strategy to become BBDO New York's head of engagement planning.
In that role she works with clients including AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, FedEx, CVS, Wells Fargo, and Autism Speaks.
This year she was part of the team that won a Cannes Lion for AT&T's 'One Second to the Next' Texting While Driving documentary.
Age: 28 and 29, respectively
This creative duo have worked on brands including Volkswagen, NYC Ballet, and WATERisLIFE.
Both have a string of awards to their name including numerous Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, AICP wins, Andys and Webbys to name a few.
Memorably, in 2012, the pair created a meme-hijacking campaign that set out to end a hashtag, rather than just promote it. For the anthem commercial coupling the campaign, they gathered various '#FirstWorldProblems' tweets and approached people in Haiti to recite them.
Age: 29
Livingston was part of the team that created Beats Music, which formed a key part of Apple's decision to buy Beats by Dre for $US3 billion earlier this year.
Her work has been recognised by the Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards, and the Webby's.
In 2014 she was one of 12 women around the world selected for the Cannes Lions See It, Be It initiative, which recognises creative women in advertising.
Livingston is also known for personal projects that go viral, such as 'Digital Streaker,' which gave small brands a chance to get major media exposure during the Super Bowl for zero dollars, instead of millions.
Age: 28
McGuire has worked across a variety of brands in his senior role at Tribal Worldwide New York, including McDonald's, Lowe's, and Wrigley.
Last year he won the 2013 USA Today Young Lions Film competition, became an official honoree at the Webby Awards, and his work was also awarded at the Telly awards, The FEWA Mobile of the Day, and Google Creative Sandbox.
Age: 29
Smith opened AKQA's Paris office in 2012 to lead the agency's creative output in the region.
He works with brands such as Nike, Chanel, Red Bull, and Google.
In previous roles, he has been honored with a Young Cannes Lions Gold and was a Future Lions winner.
Age: 28
Kirby is one of Wieden+Kennedy's hottest young stars and has worked across brands including Nike, Bing, and Foot Locker.
He has won two awards at Cannes as well as a number of One Show, Effie, and Clio awards.
Perhaps most famously, Kirby wrote the copy for a newspaper ad for Nike, which was created very shortly after Kobe Bryant's injury in 2013. It was also posted on Facebook and Twitter and it quickly became the most successful post on Nike's Basketball channels ever. Even cooler, Kobe wrote Nike a note back on Twitter and changed the ad to his avatar.
Age: 29
Recently promoted from copywriter to creative director, Richter has been making a name for himself working on brands such as Hennessey, Under Armour, and Airwalk.
In the first three years of his career he won multiple Cannes Lions, Clios, and One Show pencils, as well as a Webby and a Yellow Pencil at D&AD. Since then he has gone on to pick up several more of advertising's biggest honours, including being named as 'Professional Young Gun of the Year'
He received, overwhelmingly, the most votes in this year's BI 30 most creative in advertising under 30.
Richter's worked on this ad for Hennessy's. This spot, dubbed 'The Man Who Couldn't Slow Down,' was part of the brand's Wild Rabbit campaign.
(Duffy turned 30 shortly before this list was published. We're giving him a short grace period.)
After graduating from Washington University in 2006, Duffy joined production company 1stAveMachine and one year later started his own creative agency SpecialGuest.
Since then he has quickly risen to become one of the most sought after and influential young creatives in the industry, having worked with companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, and Audi. He already has several Cannes Lions (including Golds), a Super Bowl commercial, Art Directors Club Young Guns membership, and a spot in MoMA's Archive for the Art and Technique of the American Commercial to his name.
Beyond brand advertising, he recently scored a viral sensation with his music video for OK Go's 'The Writing's on The Wall,' which won him an MTV VMA award for Best Visual Effects.
Here's the Google commercial Duffy directed that has almost 9 million YouTube views, 7 Cannes Lions awards and was inducted into MoMA's permanent collection.
